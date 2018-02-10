Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This month marks 100 years since the suffragettes fought tooth and nail to secure change for women everywhere.

They campaigned tirelessly to get women the freedoms, including being able to vote, that are taken for granted today.

In the Burton and South Derbyshire area there many women who help and inspire those around them.

One such woman is Noreen Oliver, founder of the Burton Addiction Centre, in Station Street, who helps some of the most vulnerable people in society.

Here Noreen tells all about her own battles with alcoholism, how it feels to have saved hundreds of lives and why she believes women have come such a long way, in the past century.

Back in 1992, Noreen was lying in a hospital bed in Nottingham, weighing less than six stone, and having the last rites read to her by a priest; years of alcohol abuse had led to cirrhosis of the liver, which was slowly killing her.

However Noreen, who is now 57, battled through, got help through a rehabilitation clinic and turned her life around.

She said: "Many years ago, myself, my now husband and my brother were all treated in Nottingham for alcohol dependency.

"During treatment we realised it was really hard to go to rehab, it was there for celebrities or those who could pay but the programmes in place just didn't seem to be working.

"Alcoholics would be offered a detox and addicts were given methadone and it would be the same revolving door, where addicts would end up back where they started.

"I was very shocked that the treatments were not looking to get people off drugs and it horrified me so I came up with the idea to set up somewhere men and women can go to get off the streets and get the help they need."

When Noreen first opened the centre she had to put her house up as collateral, arranged up a £5,000 overdraft with the bank, and struggled to get funding from the local authorities, but she overcame all the obstacles and has since helped hundreds of people to get their lives back.

She said: "When we first came to Burton people didn't originally want an abstinence service. The clients were on methadone; they didn't have the skills to move them forward.

"There was and very much still is a stereotype about addiction and it scares people.

"People have a picture of an addict sat in a derelict building or an alcoholic sat on a park bench with a flask of whiskey but that is not the case.

"It doesn't matter who you are or where you are from. Addiction is not prejudicial – it is something that we need to take very seriously."

Noreen said the ethos of the addiction centre was "to do more" and the support service soon grew in popularity and success.

She said: "Social services started referring people to us and very soon we were up and running.

"It grew rapidly which was testament to the fact that people want to stop using drugs; and the amount of people that were struggling with addiction even back then.

"I knew that people could get well and I knew that we weren't being ambitious but there were challenges, we faced huge cuts.

"Addiction is a deadly disease and people who come to us are very poorly.

"There is always judgement too from people who don't understand. I can’t tell you how many times I have had people say something derogatory about addicts and I say, "you are talking about me" and they say, "oh well you don't look like one.

"It is about breaking those boundaries."

Since then Noreen and her staff, including her husband Tony, 55, who volunteers at Langan's Tea Rooms, in George Street, Burton, which the centre runs, have seen hundreds of success stories.

She said: "Burton Addiction Centre is about a recovery community and looking after those who doubt themselves.

"We are not just a detox unit, we genuinely believe they can turn their life around.

"It is amazing to see the success stories and some of the staff have been through rehab themselves and have degrees.

"They are all a credit of what people can do when they beat their addiction.

"What people don’t always realise is that addiction causes huge costs not just to those battling it but also to their families and the community.

"It creates more crime and you only have to look around A&E on a Friday and Saturday night to see the devastating impacts of drugs and alcohol.

"I am really proud of what we have done here."

While Noreen, who enjoys baking, cooking and travelling to watch England football matches in her spare time, may have endured challenges with addiction in years gone by, she said she has never had any obstacles when it comes to "being a woman" and is proud of the progress women have made in the last century.

She said: "There may be some way to go but I have never had any negativity towards me as a woman and where we are today is because of women like the suffragettes.

"Suffrage is definitely worth celebrating, because today we are using the outcome.

"Women are voting, have independence, they work in business, are in positions of power and on executive boards.

"We have come a long way and I think we should enjoy our freedoms and celebrate our achievements but always look to go on and do better things."

