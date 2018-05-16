Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A school and community trust in Burton has landed than £2,000 to keep up their good work thanks to a grant from a supermarket chain.

The Central England Co-op has handed out a total of £45,000 to 40 different good causes, including charities and community organisations, across 16 counties in the UK.

And among the organisations to get a share of the cash, which has come from the brand's Dividend Fund, was All Saints Primary School, in Rangemore, and the Burton Albion Community Trust.

The school in Tatenhill Lane, in the village, has been handed £1,580, which will be used to pay for high visibility jackets as part of teaching children about road safety.

The jackets are being introduced to help calm road safety fears for parents at the school, which is based on a main road.

Meanwhile, the Burton Albion Community Trust has been given a grant of £500 so it can continue its work, which includes health and wellbeing, inclusive sport, education and learning, football development and school sport.

The funding will be put towards a project called Able too Albion, which sees the charity organisation providing boys and girls aged between 11 and 16 with the chance to take part in weekly football sessions run by a qualified coach.

It will also ensure the project can continue for the next 12 monhts.

Carl Webster, the Co-op store manager of the Woods Lane store, in Stapenhill, said: "We are delighted that these great projects and good causes have been handed a grant for the great work they do in the communtity.

"Community Dividend Fund grants like this showcase how being a member and continuing to support Central England Co-op helps us as a society to continue to invest and fund vital projects in the local area."

The Co-op says grants of between £100 and £5,000 are handed out every three months to a wide range of community groups up and down the country.

The store's Dividend Fund guarantees that at least one per cent of the Co-op's trading profit is reinvested in local communities in a bid to help projects thrive.