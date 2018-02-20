Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have joined forces with Sudbury Prison in a community project to help offenders attempting to make their way back into the workplace.

The football club, along with its dedicated charity arm, the Burton Albion Community Trust is working with the jail to offer life skills and help them return to normal life.

Organisers from the club and trust will step in when offenders leave prison and need a helping-hand to get back into work.

Each case will be handled separately, with individuals offered a different path, depending on their circumstances.

Fleur Robinson, the commercial director at Burton Albion, said: "We are delighted to be able to work with Sudbury open prison on this initiative.

"We are always open to ways in which we can support the wider community and this is a good example of how we can do that with the support of our community trust."

Matt Hancock, head of community at the community trust, added: "When people are ready for release, one of the difficulties they face is making that step back into work and this enables us to offer a helping hand.

"Obviously this is done in a very respectful and thought-out way to ensure we safeguard both the football club and the individuals.

"It's yet another example of the joined-up relationship between the club and community trust."

Sharon Murray, business and community engagement manager at Sudbury Prison, said: "At HMP and YOI Sudbury, we consider community partnerships fundamental to our success in supporting the rehabilitation of our men.

"We are extremely proud therefore of the partnership that HMP and YOI Sudbury has forged with Burton Albion Football Club and Burton Albion Community Trust.

"This demonstrates a real commitment to giving our men the very best chance of leading a crime-free life on release and making a positive contribution to society."