It's a slim chance but minnows Burton Albion Football Club are clinging on to life in the second tier of English Football for all they are worth - and fans across the town are willing them on.

The team had looked dead and buried after the 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Hull City, but then last weekend came that fantastic 3-1 thumping of close rivals Derby County - and Brewers fans are daring to dream of staying up.

This weekend they take on Championship relegation rivals Sunderland in a must win match away at the Stadium of Light - and they need your support.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

It's been a difficult campaign for Nigel Clough's men, who looked down and out at times this season - but the belief is back after denting the Rams play-off hopes.

It has led to players at the club and supporters revealing that they this week feels similar to the closing stages of last season's survival mission, with belief that the team can do the impossible and earn a third historic season in the Championship to brush shoulders with the likes Nottingham Forests, Leeds United and Norwich City.

The town has been awash with survival talk.

Burton MP and Brewers fan Andrew Griffiths said: "This Saturday's match against Sunderland is a key game, a must-win for the Brewers.

"The whole town needs to get behind the team as they push to make a great escape and stay up; the support will make a real difference.

"Regardless of the outcome, it is a tremendous achievement for a team who were non-league just nine years ago to be in the Championship.

"But this Saturday, let the whole of Burton say, 'Come on you Brewers!'"

East Staffordshire Mayor Simon Gaskin echoed those thoughts and called on people to show their support and 'give our town's heroes one final push' ahead of the big match.

He said: "Wishing Burton the best of luck in their final push to stay in the Championship.

"They've still got a good chance with the teams they have to play near the bottom of the league so it's not out of the question and it just needs a little bit of luck.

"Hopefully they will be staying in the Championship and will have a better season next season."

A spokesman for The Beech Hotel, in Derby Road, said: "They've had a great season. They've stayed up for two seasons which is more than anyone expected.

"They've done well and we hope they keep it up."

Albion's trip to the north-east means their final home game, a clash with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday April 28, which will be pivotal.

This weekend's crucial game is a chance for them to close the five-point deficit on those above them, including Barnsley, Birmingham City and, crucially Bolton.

Last season saw 1,238 away fans watch Burton ensure suvival after drawing 1-1 with Barnsley and they need that backing again at Sunderland.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Tickets for Burton's trip to Sunderland on Saturday are still on sale and can be found here.

For those unable to make it to Wearside, there's still time to cheer on the Brewers at the Bolton match next Saturday, April 28. Tickets can be found at here.

Here's to the great escape!