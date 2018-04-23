Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The presenter of a Staffordshire radio station has pledged to get a permanent reminder of Burton Albion's great escape, should the football club avoid relegation this season.

The Brewers have experienced a less-than-perfect season in the Championship, winning just nine times, leaving them 23rd in the table with just two games to play.

However, back-to-back victories in their last two fixtures, including a dramatic 1-2 away win against now relegated Sunderland and a 3-1 mauling of Derby County at the Pirelli has seen hopes rise that the team might just escape relegation by a whisker.

Burton Albion now sit just two points away from safety and with a must win game against fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, April 28, the Brewers could be out of the bottom three. They will still however have to rely on other results, but a win against Wanderers is vital to suvival.

One backer of the club's survival bid is Touch FM's Mark O'Sullivan, who may be regretting one promise he made on air.

O'Sullivan declared, on air, that he would get a permanent tattoo of the signature of Burton Albion chairman, Ben Robinson, on his shoulder, should the Brewers avoid the drop.

He said on Touch FM: "I may have said if the Brewers stay up, I will get a Ben Robinson tattoo on my shoulder. I will get his signature tattooed.

"I'm slightly excited that the Brewers could stay up, but I'm also slightly concerned that I might have to get that tattooed on my shoulder.

Later joking: "Although I think that it is down to me that the Brewers won, because that is spurring them on to stay up because clearly the guys want to see that tattoo on my shoulder.

"So it's thanks to me that the Brewers won at the weekend," he joked.

The Brewers continue their battle against the drop on Saturday, April 28 at the Pirelli Stadium against Bolton Wanderers. Tickets can be purchased online for the clash at https://www.burtonalbionfc.co.uk/tickets/.