Burton Albion's dramatic late surge for Championship safety if it comes off has been described as the "unthinkable" by the club's die-hard fans.

The Brewers have won three consecutive games in recent weeks to show those who had already consigned them to relegation and League One. The wins have given the club a chance, be it slim, of survival in English football's second tier.

And on Sunday in their do or die clash they face high-flying Preston North End in their final game of the season on Sunday, May 2. Preston are pushing for a place in the play-offs so the clash will be on a knife edge for sure.

Defeat would confirm Albion's relegation, but a draw or a win could keep them up - against all the odds, depending on the results of other relegation strugglers Barnsley, Birmingham City and Reading elsewhere.

Barnsley will be away at Derby County so it means the Brewers will be hoping the Rams, who are also pushing for a play-off spot, will do Albion a favour by beating them.

Burton has been awash with Brewers fever and survival talk ahead of what is set to be a dramatic final day this weekend, and fans have been giving the team their best wishes and one last push of encouragement as they attempt to pull off their great escape.

Life-long Burton Albion supporter Ruth James, from Burton, said: "I strongly believe that if Burton play with a determined attitude and positivity on Sunday, the great escape can be achieved."

"The whole team's performance against Derby County and Bolton Wanderers attained a higher and more consistent level for the whole match. It's such a shame Liam Boyce has not played all season [due to injury].

"Come on you Brewers, the fans are all behind you!"

A spokesman for Burton and South Derbyshire College said: "Burton and South Derbyshire College is proud to work in partnership with Burton Albion Football Club, including our popular football development scheme with Burton Albion Community Trust."

"There is a huge amount of support for the Brewers across the college and we wish them all the best at the weekend."

Die-hard Brewers fan Anton Williams, from Burton, said: "The team that keeps providing miracles; the unthinkable.

"Keep going lads, whatever happens I'm proud to be a Brewer and the journey we are on. It's the best in footballing history. #incloughitrust."

Ian Hawkins, of Swadlincote, has been supporting Burton Albion for around 37 years and is the PA announcer at the Pirelli Stadium on matchdays.

He said: "Sunday is a game where, if all goes well, people will want to say, 'I was there' for another proud day in Burton Albion's history.

"The players are giving their all to stay up. As supporters, for one last time this season, we need to be loud and proud and make plenty of noise, at Deepdale, for our Burton Albion boys! Come on you Brewers!"

Kyri Demetriou works at Tommy's Fish Bar and Restaurant, in New Street, Burton. He said: "It's good for the town; it keeps us on the map.

"You get a lot of the away fans coming through the town centre so it brings extra business as well; it's all good for the economy.

"You see the town at the minute; it's like a ghost town, so extra people coming and spending money is always good."

Terry Boland, who works for the Heritage Brewing company based at the National Brewery Centre in town, said: "I'm sure they will pull it off. It's incredible to think they have won so many games in a row. It's not happened for a long time. I can't remember the last time!

"I'm sure the destiny is there after they beat Bolton. I'm sure they can do it!"

Tickets for the Brewers' upcoming match against Preston North End FC on Sunday, May 6 can still be purchased here.