It's crunch time for Burton Albion this weekend. Their Championship survival all comes down to one game.

Sunday at 12.30pm is when it all gets under way for the Brewers - 90 minutes or so later it will either be jubilation or heartbreak.

The Brewers ideally need to win the clash against Preston North End, although a draw could do it. Either way, other results have to go their way to keep them in the Championship for a third historic season.

The irony is not lost that their local rivals Derby County are among those who need to do Albion a favour by beating relegation rivals Barnsley on Sunday. It's not something the Burton Mail will say often, but come on you Rams (do us a favour that is)!

The mood at the Burton Albion players' awards evening this week was one of optimism and togetherness, and no-one there was left in any doubt that the team and manager will be giving it their all in Lancashire as they attempt to pull off another miracle.

A host of coaches are set to take 1,600 (and counting) loyal Brewers' fans to Deepdale for the clash.

It will be among the club's biggest ever away followings in the Football League, and they will no doubt create a positive atmosphere as they cheer on the team.

But the support has not always been overwhelming for the club this season.

This has to be due in part to Albion's meteoric rise from a non-league side only nine seasons ago to being in the second tier of English football today.

And no doubt many football fans in the town wanting to see top games have opted for watching Derby over the years.

Burton have struggled this time around too at times, which has left them down the bottom of the league in the relegation dogfight.

They are on a roll now, though, with three successive wins earning them their fighting chance of survival - and they deserve our support.

This town has a team and club to be proud of, no matter what happens at the weekend, given their achievements so far. If you are a football fan, a trip to the Pirelli Stadium next season should be on your list.

What Burton Albion have achieved in such a short space of time is Roy of the Rovers stuff.

These are historic times in footballing terms for Burton and they need to be savoured.

So if you fancy a good afternoon out next season, the Pirelli is the place to go. The staff and fans there are nothing but friendly and welcoming, and the team will give their all on the pitch.

And if everything goes to plan on Sunday, it will still be a Championship club when you visit.