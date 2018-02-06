Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Burton Albion Community Trust is set to host a Valentine's ball at the Pirelli Stadium.

On Saturday, February 10, from 7pm, the trust (BACT) will hose a black-tie event in order to raise funds for its teaching projects in Ghana, which will also see the trust build several new classrooms.

Doors open at 7pm for meal service at 7.30pm and the cost is £40 per person and includes a three-course meal, dancing, entertainment and fun and games until midnight.

Dress code is black tie or lounge suits for men and ladies are asked to dress to impress.

In Ghana the charity's volunteers will be teaching in schools, coaching sports and building new classrooms and facilities for the children to learn and develop their skills.

Most importantly the trip is about raising funds for those children in Africa who do not get clean water to drink or food on the table each day, or even have the chance to go to school and learn, said a trust spokesman.

Lee Milligan events and partnerships officer for the BACT said that 12 volunteers will be heading over to Ghana in July and this will be one of the first of many events to help fund the project.

He said: "The charity Valentines Ball is the 1st of many events BACT have planned for this year.

"We are hoping that the Valentine's Ball will help us raise additional funds to enable BACT to deliver even more projects in Burton and the surrounding areas, plus this will help our team of 12 volunteers who are raising funds to go to Ghana in July and teach in underprivileged areas."

The team is made up of young leaders, representatives from organisations in the area, school teachers and other community members will all need to raise £2,500 to cover costs of the trip.

To book for the Valentine's Ball email Lee.Milligan@burtonalbionct.org or call Lee on 01283 246207.