Burton Albion's charity arm has received almost £10,000 worth of funding to promote healthier lifestyles among people on low incomes in the town.

The Burton Albion Community Trust has been handed £9,440 as part of Sport England's aim to improve the health and mental wellbeing of people through sporting activities.

The pioneering project will see a range of projects across the country funded, to try and make people feel happier and healthier.

In Burton, the community trust will be delivering exercise and fitness sessions from March onwards, within the town, targeting residents who are not in education, employment or training, as well as mothers and black and ethnic minority groups.

Research from Sport England shows that roughly a third of people on low incomes are inactive, taking part in less than 30 minutes of exercise each week.

A spokesman for Burton Albion Community Trust said: "The funding enables the trust to work with a different cohort of the local community and engage them positively in a number of different activities that will help to increase their activity levels and wellbeing."

Mike Diaper, executive director of Sport England, added: "Burton Albion Community Trust has a strong track record of working with their local community and we're very excited by how their project could make such a positive difference to people's lives.

"We know that people on a low income can face many pressures that make it difficult for them to be as active as they would like to be.

"So we're working with community-focused organisations across the country to find ways to help people fit physical activity into their lives in ways that work for them."

Anybody interested in finding out more about upcoming sessions are encouraged to check the website of Burton Albion Community Trust online at http://burtonalbioncommunitytrust.co.uk/ .