Star-struck students have been urged to "kick out" racism during an exciting visit from stars of Burton Albion and Derby County.

Pingle Academy hosted famous faces including Brewers first-team ace Jamie Allen and on-loan playmaker Martin Samuelson.

Representatives of the two Championship clubs said it was a "privilege" to talk to the pupils at the Swadlincote school as part of anti-discrimination campaign Kick it Out.

They described pupils as "engaging" and eager to spread the "message of tolerance".

Pingle assistant principal Deb Holland said the day was part of a week-long series of diversity-themed events.

She said: "The event was a great way of getting over such an important message to the students.

"The whole week of activities across the school shows our commitment to helping the young people understand the diverse society we live in.

"It was great fun, but it also sent the crucial message of tolerance.

"We work closely with both our local football clubs, but having a joint event was a first.

"It was a huge success and we can't thank all of them enough."

Before the footballers' visit, staff from Burton Albion Community Trust and Derby County Community Trust delivered educational workshops and football sessions.

Then around 250 Year Seven students at the Coronation Street school welcomed a host of famous names from both clubs - including mascots Rammie and Billy Brewer.

Allen and Samuelsen were on hand to answer questions about their careers and equality in football.

And both clubs' anti-racism ambassadors, Aaron Webster and Michael Johnson, spoke of their own battles against discrimination during their time in the game.

John Widdowson, health and inclusion manager at Burton Albion Community Trust, said: "It was a fantastic day and it couldn't have gone any better really.

"The players, ambassadors, mascots and coaches from both sets of clubs were great representatives for the campaign and engaged the youngsters brilliantly.

"A big thank you must also go to the school for helping to organise the event and the pupils were a privilege to work with.

"Some fantastic messages were passed on throughout the day and we hope now that youngsters in the audience will take it on board and use them in a positive manner throughout the rest of their lives."

During one of the sessions, pupils split into separate teams of boys and girls and competed to flip as many upturned cones as possible within a time limit.

Eleven-year-old student Charley Stacey, from Church Gresley, said: "Everyone is getting involved and taking part, it's important that we learn about how diverse of a group we are but that we share a lot of similarities.

"A lot of us have been introduced to a new game too, especially us girls, and it is a lot of fun."

A dozen Derby County trainee coaches taught students footy skills, as well as the importance of teamwork, fairness and equality.

Gavin Lewis, community engagement manager at the Derby County Community Trust Said:

"The day has been brilliant. It's a fantastic initiative for both clubs and Kick It Out to come together and show support for young people at the heart of the community.

"A big thank you must also go to the school for helping to organise the event and the pupils were all so engaging making it easy to spread our message."

The event took place on Tuesday, February 13, for Kick it Out, which lobbies for more equality and inclusion in football.