A Norwich City fan has been banned from attending matches for three years after assaulting a police officer and throwing punches at Pirelli Stadium staff at his team's clash with Burton Albion.

Drunken Mark Gilboy was kicked out of the stadium after attacking staff at the football ground during the Brewers’ home game against his club, before later kicking a police sergeant in the leg.

Family man Gilboy was said to be "extremely ashamed" over his court apprearance when events spiralled out of control after he was reprimanded for smoking, Kings Lynn Magistrates heard.

Gilboy, 36, had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court to using threatening words with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence, assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty and being drunk in a sports ground.

The offences happened at a 0-0 draw between Burton Albion and Norwich City on December 30 2017.

Gilboy appeared at Kings Lynn Magistrates’ Court, near Norwich, for sentencing.

As reported by the Lynn News , Nicola Pope, prosecuting, said: "The steward said he was called over by other staff to a male who was smoking. Due to his behaviour he was told he was going to be ejected.

"Staff formed the opinion that he was drunk after he started throwing punches and kicking out at staff."

The court heard that police were subsequently called, and as Gilboy was taken away from the stadium by officers, he was "verbally abusive".

Ms Pope added: "Once in custody he was again abusive and uncooperative and kicked a sergeant on the leg."

The court was told Norwich City FC had already written to Gilboy telling him he is banned from their matches for three years.

Alison Muir, mitigating, said: "I hope it’s quite apparent that he didn’t go looking for trouble, he had gone there as part of the Canaries supporters group."

The court heard Gilboy had supported Norwich City since he was 17 and had a season ticket to their matches.

Ms Muir added: "He had a cigarette as he thought he was in an area where he could smoke but then he was reprimanded. He was told he wasn’t allowed to go in and things spiralled out of control.

"He’s extremely ashamed of that. The adverse publicity that has followed his case has been extremely embarrassing for him."

Ms Muir said he is "first and foremost" a family man, who also runs a business.

"He’s a very busy, hardworking man and this is out of character for him. This is someone who has very much learned his lesson," she added.

Passing sentence, chairman of the bench Roger Marston ordered Gilboy, of Leziate Drove, Ashwicken, Norwich, to pay £300 in fines, £50 in compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.

Magistrates imposed a football banning order for three years.