A Burton Albion fan has been praised for rushing to the aid of a collapsed Sheffield Wednesday fan after the game between the two clubs on New Year's Day.

The Owls fan, who wishes to remain anonymous, fell ill in a car park near his team's Hillsborough Stadium, in the city, shortly after the 3-0 win for the Brewers.

Two quick thinking fans - one a Brewers' supporter and the other a Wednesday fan, stepped in to perform CPR on the man before he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Lewis Piddington has since thanked the fans for helping his granddad, who is currently in a coma.

Lewis took to social media to express his gratitude, tweeting: "Thank you all. This man is my granddad. He's currently alive in hospital but in a coma.

"We are waiting to hear if everything is okay. My mum cried when she saw this so thank you from me and my family. Also, thank you to the Burton fan who performed CPR and to @NikkieHiggs."

Now, a Burton Albion fan who was touched by story is keen to track down the hero Brewers' supporter and has issued an appeal on Twitter.

Derek Wainwright asked his followers: "We are looking for a Burton fan that was at Hillsborough, they did CPR on a fan helping to save his life.

"Is it possible to spread the word as the guy's family are trying to trace the fan that helped? Any #bafc know who this was? Cheers."

A few hours later, Mr Wainwright received a reply from a lady named Lisa Wakelin, who said it was her hero husband who stepped in when the Owls' fan took ill.

Other fans had also praised paramedics who tended to the stricken fan, saying they had "worked tirelessly" to give him the best chance of making a full recovery, Sheffield newspaper The Star reports.