A heroic Burton Albion fan who saved an opposition supporter's life is set for a day of VIP treatment at the Pirelli Stadium.

Rob Wakelin performed CPR on a Sheffield Wednesday fan who collapsed after the Brewers' 3-0 away win on New Year's Day.

The 52-year-old was "overwhelmed" by an outpouring of praise on social media - and the kind words of Albion manager Nigel Clough.

Now teacher Rob has been invited to a day of hospitality at a future Brewers home game.

He said: "I'm looking forward to hospitality at Burton Albion FC. It's a very kind gesture from the club and I'd like to thank them for their support.

"I don't know which game yet as the club said they would be in touch. I'm hoping for a home win and chicken tikka saag balti on the menu."

Reliving his act of heroism, Rob said he saw something was wrong when no traffic was moving in or out of the car park at Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium.

When he saw the elderly Owls' supporter lying on his back, he and a Sheffield Wednesday fan thought on their feet to perform CPR.

The pair also comforted the man's family while they waited for an ambulance.

After hearing about Rob's life-saving act, Clough said: "That's a wonderful thing to do. It's lovely to hear, whether it's football or not, when people do things like this.

"Everybody gets a nice feeling from it and we send our best wishes to the gentleman who needed the help."

Speaking about the social media reaction, Codsall Community High School teacher Rob said: "I'm a bit overwhelmed by it all. All I'm bothered about is that the man pulls through."

The Brownhills resident was not the only hero to receive praise as fans lauded the ambulance workers who tended to the stricken Wednesday supporter.

They said the paramedics "worked tirelessly" to give him the best chance of making a full recovery, according to Sheffield newspaper The Star.