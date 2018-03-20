Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mums across Burton and East Staffordshire are being urged to take to the football field and join players aged from their 30s to 60s in a female-only league.

Staffordshire FA is targeting mothers across the county to have fun, keep fit and make friends through the world's most popular sport.

The body already runs the Staffordshire FA ladies over-30s league, with more than 160 females between the ages of 30 and 67 lacing up their boots in 2017.

Now, the 'Mums Play Football' initiative has been launched for 2018, designed to get more ladies involved and allowing women to take to the field for the first time.

The scheme is not strictly restricted to mothers, with any females welcome to join in.

Bethan Woolley, development officer at Staffordshire FA, said: "This initiative has helped not only grow female football in Staffordshire, but has also created a complete new meaning of football for so many women.

"The enthusiasm for the programme has been overwhelming and we are really excited to widen this offer and create further opportunities for a previously unengaged audience."

The scheme is set to be rolled out and held at eight different centres across Staffordshire, including Burton Albion Community Trust, the charity arm of Burton Albion Football Club.

Football development manager at the trust, Scott Taylor, confirmed that details are still being decided on where and when the sessions will be held.

Mr Taylor said: "We do a lot of work with Staffordshire FA and we applied to be part of the scheme.

"It's in line with the work we're doing with girl's football and we see it as a good way moving forward.

"We're even going to try to get coaches for our new facilities at the trust from the scheme."

Anybody interested in signing up to the scheme or finding out more is encouraged to contact the trust on 01283 246207 or email bactadmin@burtonalbionct.org .

The other seven centres includes Black Country FC, in Wolverhampton, KN Football Development, in Burntwood, Norton Development Football Club, in Stoke and Pelsall Villa Colts Football Club, in Rushall.

Other centres include Stafford Soccer Mums, in Stafford, Stoke City Community Trust, also in Stoke and Wyrley Juniors FC in Great Wyrley.

What does the Burton Albion Community Trust do?

Burton Albion Community Trust is a charity that attempts to involve the wider community of the Burton area with the football club.

With a variety of programmes, events and activities throughout the year, the charity is known for reaching out, and helping with fund-raisers.

One of the trust’s main priorities is education, through a number of programmes which involve all aspects of clubs, from the players to the corporate side, to help educate pupils.

They have separate areas of studies for people before and after the age of 16 and those searching for employment.

An area that the trust explores is the health of the community through a number of projects involving sports and mental health looking to help get people active.

Social inclusion is a key aim for the trust, particularly targeting young people aged between 11 and 19, to get them involved with football, without being held back by financial implications.