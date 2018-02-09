Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brewer's fans are being encouraged to get behind the team in the the fight against relegation - and it is something the whole family can get involved in.

Burton Albion will be holding a family day for the key home fixture against Bristol City.

The game, on Saturday, March 10 has been chosen as the club's designated family day, with a special tickets on offer aiming to get people of all ages out and cheering on the team at the Pirelli Stadium.

It will be a tough match too as Bristol City are flying high in sixth place in the Championship and battling it out for promotion to the Premier League.

But the Brewers buoyed by a good performance away to Aston villa, despite, losing 3-2, the club is keen to pack the stadium with families from the town.

A family ticket is now on sale for the match, which will be for seats in the North Terrace at the venue, costing a total of £40 for two adults and two under 17s tickets. On a regular match day it would cost a family £14 more, said a spokesman for the Brewers.

Families can also add extra under 17 tickets for £3, he said.

Aside from the game, there will also be a number of activities aimed at families inside and outside of the Burton Albion Community Trust building on the Derby road site, which get under way from 1.30pm.

(Image: Burton Albion)

There will be face painting, design competitions, inflatable activities and even the chance to meet club mascots Billy and Betty Brewer.

The community trust, which is the club's charity arm, will be working together with the Burton Junior Football League, to offer incentives to teams playing in divisions ranging from under seven sides right up to youth football in Burton, to be part of the day.

Fleur Robinson, the commercial director at Burton Albion and chairman Ben Robinson's daughter, said: "We are delighted that our fixture with Bristol City will be our family day.

"Burton Albion is a community club and it is brilliant that we can welcome our supporting families along to be part of the Burton Albion family."

Matt Hancock, head of community at the Burton Albion Community trust, added: "Football is a game for the whole family and we are happy to be able to offer a great value ticket offer to entice both new and existing fans of Burton Albion FC to come to a game.

"We hope the day showcases everything that Burton Albion is about which is being both community and family orientated."

Family tickets are only purchasable by calling up the club on 01283 565938, or by visiting the club shop at the Pirelli Stadium, in Princess Way, Burton.

Get behind the Brewers

The Burton Mail has been backing the call for people in Burton to get behind the team as they strive to stay in the Championship for a third historic season. The side have struggled this time around, particularly at home. The club want fans to get behind the side and create a charged atmosphere in the Pirelli, which is hoped with fire the team on to victory.

This Saturday, February 10, the Brewers are away to Ipswich town, the following Saturday on February 17 they are home to Nottingham Forest and on Tuesday, February 20, they are away to Barnsley. On Saturday, February 24 they take on Millwall at the Pirelli.

In March there are clashes with Sheffield United away on Saturday, March 3, followed by a home tie with Brentford on Tuesday, March 6, and then the home clash with Bristol City on Saturday, March 10.