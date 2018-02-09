Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion club captain Shaun Barker has been instrumental in getting a sensory room set up at the Pirelli Stadium to help fans with autism enjoy a match at the home of the Brewers.

The room allows adults and children with learning difficulties to watch live matches from a secure area from a window on to the pitch.

It will mean they can get away from the loud noise of the crowd if they want to and still watch the game.

Introduced by the skipper's Shaun Barker Foundation, it will allow people to feel part of the match-day action without becoming distressed by the loud nature of the crowds.

Former Rams skipper Barker, 35, said: "I had a unique upbringing. My parents started to foster children when I was two years old.

"I've experienced first-hand the importance of people wanting to go beyond looking after their own kids and help and support those with needs that are beyond what the very fortunate of us don't need.

"So many kids need that extra bit of help and I'm pleased that myself and the foundation can help out in any way, especially with it being related to the football world."

A sensory room is a special room designed to develop a person's sense, usually through special lighting, music, and objects. It can be used as a therapy for children with limited communication skills.

Burton Albion's room includes calming low-level lights aimed at creating a comforting sensory experience.

The equipment in the room, including soft balls and bends which cut out strong light from the floodlights, is also portable so it can be used on other days when matches are not played too.

Similar rooms have already been introduced at a number of other football clubs, with Watford being one of the first.

Burton Albion Community Trust's head of community, Matt Hancock, said: "We are pleased to be able to offer a sensory room at Burton Albion and it's another step in making the Pirelli Stadium a welcoming place for all.

"I want to thank Shaun for making it possible and for his commitment to this project.

"The sensory room equipment will be kept at the new BACT building and will now be used as appropriate on our disability programmes. We will also be planning to make use of it at future home first team games."

Susan Severn, a volunteer fund-raiser for Awareness for Autism, said: "We used to watch Derby but had to stop as we couldn't take our little boy along.

"To have somewhere to chill out is great. It can get too much and it's important to have somewhere to escape and it's great that Shaun has done this."

The Shaun Barker Foundation was set up in 2014 after Barker suffered a severe knee injury during a match.

During his time away from football, he launched the foundation with the hopes of helping people across Derbyshire and surrounding areas – with underprivileged children being a main priority.