Burton Albion footballers are helping to dispel the myths surrounding children and young people with life-limiting illnesses.

The Donna Louise Trust, which supports children across Burton and the surrounding area, has launched its "So Not True" campaign, which are specially created boards aimed at dispelling myths when it comes to children's hospices, like one one that they are not happy places or that they are only places where people go to die.

The campaign aims to help people understand what life is really like at The Donna Louise hospice, which is based in Stoke but takes youngsters from the Burton area.

The move has been given the backing of players from Burton Albion Football Club and club manager Nigel Clough, who are helping to spread the word that not everything heard about hospices is true.

Clough said: "We have had a close relationship with the Donna Louise Trust in the last two years. The lads all came and attended the Christmas party here.

"The work they do is quite incredible. There are many, many well-deserving charities out there, but they are right up there.

"I always have a chat with Chris [from the Donna Louise Trust] at Christmas and he tells us about the plans. They are expanding and they've got a new building going up in the next 12 months.

"The work they do is just incredible."

In 2016, the Donna Louise cared for 242 families, that comprised 392 youngsters, giving 1,524 nights of respite care sessions and 1,077 hours of support for families in their homes or in hospital, said a spokesman.

