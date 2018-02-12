Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's manager Nigel Clough will be showing his support at a celebrity football match as ex-Brewers player Aaron Webster will take to the pitch along with a host of top stars.

Soap stars, TV favourites and pop artists are among the celebrities who will play in the charity match at the Pirelli Stadium, the home of Burton Albion, on Sunday, April 29, kicking off at 3pm.

Two teams of soap icons, reality show personalities and famous singers will also grace the turf with captains being Calum Best, the son of Man United legend George, and Jake Wood, who plays EastEnders hard man Max Branning.

The proceeds of the game will go to help support the adult and junior disability programmes delivered by Burton Albion's charity arm, Burton Albion Community Trust.

Nigel Clough said: "I'm sure it will be a great family day out and I'm looking forward to seeing the celebrity teams play. I have been told there are lots of talented footballers among them.

"I'm also delighted that the match will help benefit the great work that our community trust is able to do."

Webster, 37, said: "I have been asked to play as a guest on one of the teams and I'm excited about playing at the Pirelli Stadium again and hopefully one or two more ex-Brewers will be joining me on the pitch."

Jake Wood will be joined by fellow-EastEnders actors Jamie Borthwick, Matt Lapinskas, Dean Gaffney and Danny Boy Hatchard, better known as Jay Brown, Anthony Moon, Robbie Jackson and Lee Carter, respectively.

The cast of soap stars heading to the Pirelli also includes Coronation Street actor and former X Factor winner Shayne Ward.

Love Island's Alex Beattie and Chris Hughes, as well as The Only Way is Essex favourites Dan Osbourne and Liam Gatsby, will grace the pitch with former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara.

Boy band singers Simon Webbe, of Blue, and Jimmy Constable, of 911, So Solid Crew's MC Harvey and Soccer AM's Franky Fryer and "Tubes" will also be strapping on their boots.

Matt Hancock, Burton Albion Community Trust's head of community, said: "I know it's a busy time for the first team, so I want to thank Nigel Cough for taking time out to come and support the event. I also know Brewers supporters will be eager to see Aaron Webster play again, as he has always been a fans' favourite."

Kevin Cooper, from Sellebrity Soccer, said: "We are looking forward to bringing this exciting celebrity football match to Burton Albion Football Club for the first time. This will be a family fun-day with 34 celebrities/legends taking part. You can be sure of lots of goals and fun and at the same time the most important thing is raising money for Burton Albion Community Trust. We look forward to seeing you on Sunday, April 29."

Admission prices will be £10 for adults on the terraces and £5 for under-17s. Seated tickets will cost £15 for adults and £8 for under-17s.

They can be bought by calling 01283 565938, visiting the club shop or online here.

Hospitality packages will be available by calling Kate Griffiths on 01283 565938 or emailing Kate.Griffiths@burtonalbionfc.co.uk