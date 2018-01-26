Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson and manager Nigel Clough have cut the ribbon to open a new £1 million-plus centre at the Pirelli Stadium.

The new centre will help support education and training provided by the club's charity arm - Burton Albion Community Trust. The new building that is set to offer a range of brand new community facilities.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The project has been made possible by a grant from the Premier League and The FA Facilities Fund, which is delivered by the Football Foundation.

The funding has enabled the Burton Albion Community Trust (BACT) to install a state-of-the-art new changing pavilion, which is next to its existing all-weather pitch.

(Image: Simon Deacon)

The chairman and manager were joined on Thursday, Janaury 25, by Burton MP Andrew Griffiths and East Staffordshire Mayor Simon Gaskin. The building was opened after the club's annual general meeting, with Albion trustees invited to view the pavilion and what it has to offer.

The first floor of the pavilion has been transformed into a training and education hub, including an education studio, office space and a community room, and Matt Hancock, head of BACT, wants its good work to continue off the pitch.

"Now we have the accompanying building, the astro-turf is all about physical activity and the building is all about changing lives and ensuring that we are up-skilling the community," he said.

"It's about giving people opportunities and educating those and actually starting to develop life-changing opportunities for people, not just physical activity opportunities on a football pitch.

(Image: Simon Deacon)

"It's about up-skilling people off the football field, but still using football as the vehicle to get them involved and aspiring them.

"From this weekend is when we're really going to try and give it a big push and promote it to make sure everyone's aware."

The total cost of the all-weather pitch and changing pavilion construction was £973,626, with £808,115 coming from the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund.

The education hub development has cost a total of £140,222, with £84,222 coming from Premier League Club Hubs.

(Image: Simon Deacon)

This will support the trust in its delivery of community initiatives, which focus on participation, social inclusion, disability, education and health.

The installation of the new pavilion was made possible thanks to a £892,337 grant from the Premier League and The FA Facilities Fund, which also funded the all-weather pitch - officially opened in February 2017 by England manager Gareth Southgate.

Nigel Clough, the manager of Burton Albion's first-team, said the club's ability to transform the lives of people through their community work dwarfed anything their first-team could achieve.

"I think this is as important as the club's success over the last few years. It's as important as what happens on the football pitch," he said.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It's more important, probably the effect we can have on so many youngsters and adults as well being involved in the project, will have more effect than we can have with the first team.

"The community has grown probably more than the football club which is saying something, but the wonderful work that they do is so important for so many youngsters.

"This will be here no matter what league we'll be in. This will be here doing all this good work in the community - it employs 50 people, it's got so many projects on the go around the area.

"It's the whole package, everything - I think it goes hand in hand the facility here, the astro-turf we have here and then that building here.

(Image: Simon Deacon)

"To have changing facilities here and support rooms education rooms and everything, it's just a wonderful facility."

Chairman Mr Robinson echoed Clough's sentiments, and said he was pleased that the building was built in such a close proximity to the Pirelli Stadium so as to keep the links between BACT and the football club close.

"We said that as a football club, we've always really put the community first," he said.

"We said it's as equally important to engage with the community and to take opportunities to support the community, compared with the success of the first team.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It's very reassuring on a Saturday morning to come down here and see the car park rammed with cars - it's a great sign.

"And this new building, it will add to the facilities that the trust have provided.

"The fact that this 3G pitch and the accompanying building was £1 million-plus project is actually created within sight of the football pitch and the stadium is really important.

"That association that we've had with the football club and the charity over the years, that fact that we are so close is a big plus."

(Image: Simon Deacon)

The Football Foundation Funding Partners' investment has provided 207 grants worth £16.2 million towards grassroots sports projects since its birth in 2000 - worth more than £30 million across the whole of Staffordshire

The Football Foundation is the largest sports charity in the UK funded by the Premier League, The FA and Government, via Sport England.

It develops new and refurbished grassroots sports facilities in order to improve the quality and experience of playing sport at the grassroots level.

The foundation has awarded around 15,000 total grants worth more than £580 million towards improving grassroots sport around the country, which it has used to attract additional partnership funding of more than £800 million - £1.4 billion of investment into the grassroots game.

(Image: Simon Deacon)

Paul Thorogood, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: "The Premier League and The FA Facilities Fund provides the investment necessary to improve grassroots football facilities.

"So, I am delighted to see Burton Albion Community Trust join thousands of local clubs who have reaped its benefit, in this case through the opening of a new football centre.

(Image: Simon Deacon)

"Having delivered over £1.4bn of grassroots sports infrastructure projects, the Football Foundation has developed a network of accessible, first-class facilities in areas where they will have the greatest impact - thanks to money from the Premier League, The FA and the Government via Sport England.

"These facilities are more than places to play football at, these facilities are hubs of physical activity, the bedrock of local communities and homes from home for so many who also use them as social outlets to learn new skills, gain work experience and other qualifications."