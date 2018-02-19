Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have called for a review of a Burton nightclub's licence over issues with assaults and incidents of disorder at the premises.

Allure nightclub, in Station Street, is facing criticism from police who claim staff are "unable to control" the behaviour of the some customers. Now council chiefs will hold a hearing to review the club's premises licence.

Staffordshire Police say there have been several incidents involving customers at the club, which opened less than a year ago, including serious assaults.

Police said that club bosses had been unable to address the issues and as a result, they have asked East Staffordshire Borough Council's licensing committee to consider the issues and take any appropriate action.

If any action is taken it could include more conditions being imposed on the club’s licence or even that the licence is revoked. A premises licence allows the club to sell alcohol.

Sergeant Tracey Carsley, of Staffordshire Police licensing unit, said: "After the premises opened in April 2017, we became aware of a number of incidents involving some customers at the venue which included serious assaults and serious incidents of disorder, along with breaches of the premises' licence.

"Despite being made aware of police concerns they have been unable to control the behaviour of their customers and address the resultant issues of crime and disorder and public safety in particular.

"Therefore, Staffordshire Police felt it necessary to bring the premises before East Staffordshire Borough Council’s licensing committee to give them the opportunity to consider the issues at the venue and take any action that they consider to be appropriate to safeguard the people of Burton.

"A number of those offences are still within the judicial system and therefore this will be heard in a closed hearing."

The Burton Mail has made numerous attempts to contact the owners of the club who have failed to return calls.

However, it is not the first time Allure has come under the microscope due to the claims of assaults at the premises.

In August, last year, Allure was denied permission to extend its opening hours from 4am until 6am on Friday, August 18, to celebrate A-levels results night.

Staffordshire Police originally objected to this application which was submitted to the borough council’s licensing department due to fears of more possible disorder or assaults. It came after one incident involved a 16-year-old boy who was on the premises.

A spokesman for the club at the time said the incident involving the 16-year-old boy was caused by a member of the public who had an issue outside the premises.

A date for the hearing has not yet been scheduled, said a spokesman for the borough council.

What can the licensing committee do?

Following consideration of the application the committee may do one of the following: