A Burton-born painter who specialises in beautiful landscapes from across the world is in the running for a national artistic accolade.

The Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year competition is being televised on Sky Arts, with the final on the channel at 8pm on Wednesday, December 6.

Presented by TV broadcaster Joan Bakewell and comedian Frank Skinner, the show aims to unearth the UK's best landscape artist.

The winner will take home a £10,000 commission for a British institution's permanent collection and £500 worth of art materials from supply specialist, Cass Art.

Hoping to be the next Vincent van Gogh or Claude Monet, Burton-born Tom Voyce is through to the final and looking to make it all the way.

Tom said: "My time on Sky Arts landscape artist of the year first began back in June when I was in the heat stages.

"This was at Rhossili, on the Gower in South Wales. Fortunately enough I won that stage and then reached the semi-final which was aired last week.

"This time I was one of three others who got through to the final."

Tom, 28, grew up in Burton and attended Paget High School in Branston. Following a spell at Burton College he moved to Wales at the age of 20 to study Fine Art at the University of Aberystwyth, specialising in drawing and painting.

While working as a technician at the University, Tom travelled to China where he taught drawing for one semester.

After finishing university, he moved to Cambridge for two years before returning to live in Burton, and is now working as a secondary school arts teacher in Cannock.

Tom said that although he did not start painting until he was at college, his early inspiration came from drawing places and buildings around Burton when he was younger.

After catching the artistic bug from college, he continued practising in his spare time as well as studying for his degree.

Tom added: "I have been drawing since I could remember, and painting since I first tried it whilst on my foundation course at Burton College. I kept it up throughout my degree and Masters. Since then I have exhibited in a variety of different places and sold work globally.

"I always enjoy making art but never envisaged making a living off it so this isn't something I have ever really thought about. I enjoy teaching and find that they work together well, although teaching is extremely time-consuming, no matter what people say!"

He told Case Art: "It felt absolutely wonderful to win my heat in such challenging weather. I never expected to achieve anything in the competition so just did what I always did when it came to making my paintings.

"Having lived in Wales before I felt accustomed to the elements so that wasn't too bad.

"Saying that I didn't have cameras filming me all day and I wasn't on a national art competition before! I really enjoyed the day itself.

"The TV crew were great, the presenters are hilarious and make you feel very relaxed, and the banter with the other artists makes it really fun."

He painted the Worms Head Hotel, in Rhossili which proved to be the work which captured the judges, award-winning artist Tai Shan Schierenberg, independent curator Kathleen Soriano and art historian Kate Bryan.

But he said it was not his plan to have the hotel as the focus of his piece. "Painting Worms Head was a challenge.

"I anticipated painting the view of Rhossili when I was preparing as we were only told of the location and nothing more!

"So I have a stash of Rhossili practice studies at home now. This worried me a little to start with, but you have to deal with what is in front of you and everyone is in the same boat.

"The weather and the changing tide meant that the view itself would vary drastically! But again, you deal with it."

Anybody interested in seeing more of Tom’s fine pieces can find them on his dedicated website online at https://tom-voyce.com/ .