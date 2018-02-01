The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Burton author is celebrating after his new book about the town's brewing history completely sold out in just two weeks.

Ian Webster, whose day job sees him head up a blood test lab at Queen's Hospital, has sold all 300 copies of Brewing in Burton upon Trent.

His success comes after some painstaking research, which saw him compile more than 140 archive photos of Burton.

The Swadlincote man held a book signing earlier this month at Burton ale shop Brews of the World.

Mr Webster said: "I am very pleased that the book has proved so popular. I sold more than 50 copies in three hours at the Brews of the World signing alone and the orders have continued to arrive.

"The book is due to be reprinted and I am putting pressure on the publishers to make this very soon.

"I've only had positive comments so far and a number of people have come back for more books after they've shown family and friends their copy."

The journal starts with the first recognised common brewer, Benjamin Printon, in 1708, and travels through time to look at the town's current commercial breweries.

It includes interviews with brewers at Molson Coors, Marston's and Burton Bridge.

Mr Webster's first book, Ind Coope and Allsopp Breweries: The History of the Hand, came out in December 2015.

It was the fourth-best-selling book at Burton Waterstones that Christmas.

It has been sold in India and the United States - and a copy was even sent to Buckingham Palace.