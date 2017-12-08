Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton barber shop has decided to give up all the money taken across two days and donate it to people and families in Iran affected by a devastating earthquake which killed more than 500 and injured 8,000 more.

MGH Unisex Hair Salon, in New Street, Burton, is donating all money taken on Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9 to the appeal.

Iranian families have been left living outdoors in bitter temperatures following an earthquake that hit the Western Asia country on Sunday, November 12.

The quake hit the Iran-Iraq border, with Iran's Western Kermanshah province being hit the hardest, leaving the Iranian government seeking aid as thousands have been left homeless and living in temporary tents.

Osman Marouf, the owner of MGH Barbers is originally from Iran, and has explained that they are offering the help because news of the devastation hit him closer to home than most others.

Mr Marouf said: "On November 12, a powerful earthquake struck the border of Iran; there's more than 500 dead and a further 8,000 injured.

"So in response to that we decided to support at least some of the victims and families, so these brilliant guys here have decided to work for two days without receiving any money. We're donating all the wages, everything.

"I'm originally from the same region that is affected. It's not particularly our families involved, but we know what the situation can be like out there and we want to help."

The money taken from haircuts and stylings will be donated to the cause, as well as the staff's wages, while there will be a collection tin on the counter of the shop to boost the funds even more.

Mr Marouf said they did a similar fund-raiser three years ago but for a different cause, and are in the process of setting up a charity based out of Burton to offer continual support for those affected by the earthquake.

The charity is not yet official, as it is not registered, but Mr Marouf says he is in the process of doing that.

He said: "We did a similar project around three years ago, and raised about £16,000 in a period of two weeks. We visited lots of shops then and went round and made a collection. We might do that again, but we’re not sure yet; we will see.

"We're not actually registered yet, but we're planning on forming our own charity here in Burton so we can continue raising more and more."