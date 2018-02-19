Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A petition has been launched in a bid to bring tenpin bowling back to Burton after proposals to turn a site which included the town's old Superbowl into housing were unveiled.

Calls for there to be more leisure facilities, including a tenpin bowling venue, were made after the plans were submitted to build 140 homes and two shops on the Bargates site, off High Street.

Jessup Build Development has applied to East Staffordshire Borough Council for permission to develop the seven-acre site which sits between High Street and the River Trent, near the Meadowside Leisure Centre.

However, the the proposals have sparked criticism among residents who want to see leisure facilities built there.

Kim Smith, a centre coordinator for Winshill Neighbourhood Resource Centre, has now set up an online petition entitled 'Bring the bowling alley back to Burton plus other entertainment facilities', which has attracted more than 60 signatures in just over a week.

The 54-year-old, from Winshill, said: "Bargates has been part of Burton since July 1964 when it was first opened as a shopping complex complete with bowling alley. Over the years the complex changed with the times however one thing remained, the bowling alley. A place where people of all ages could go and enjoy a game of bowling while socialising with friends and family.

"However back in 2007 the bowling alley was [closed, and later] finally knocked down along with the remaining empty shopping complex.

"Since then there has been many proposals for what the land would be used for. A development company has submitted an application to turn the land into more houses.

"As a local who was born in the town and lived here all my life I want to see this land brought back to its former glory; an area which offers all those living in and visiting the town a place offering fun indoor activities and entertainment. Something which the town currently lacks.

"Wouldn't it be great to have an entertainment complex for all to enjoy? Bargates is holding the key to this with so much potential. Bring back the bowling alley or the introduction of an indoor crazy golf facility, climbing walls, maybe a trampoline park - or all of it."

Once completed the petition will then handed to Burton MP Andrew Griffiths for consideration.

The £20 million development headed will include 72 sheltered apartments, 24 private apartments and 44 houses, but has led to criticism from Burton Civic Society which claimed it was "entirely inappropriate" for its "unique riverside location".

In its formal objection to the proposals, the group also noted that the development "includes no leisure or entertainment facilities for the younger generation".

When previously asked by the Burton Mail to comment on campaigners' concerns, the firm's managing director Clive Jessup pointed out that the town already has a cinema.

He also noted that there was a bowling green at Meadowside Leisure Centre, which he claimed was "barely used".

The petition can be signed by visiting the website.

Will bowling work in Burton?

Many readers have taken to the Burton Mail’s Facebook page to further hammer home that bowling should come back to Burton.

However, others have claimed that the town’s former bowling alley was often quite empty, and the situation has not changed 10 years after it closed.

Charley Hastelow said on Facebook: "We definitely need something in the town. There is nothing to do in the town. The bowling alley was always busy when we went as children. We need something to keep people in Burton not build more houses and flats. We need an entertainment complex like they have in other towns/cities. Laser quest, bowling alley, a pottery painting shop, and many other things that are huge hits with families and people looking for places to go to have a laugh."

Franki Alexandra agreed there was little to do in the town. She said: "There is literally nothing to do in Burton. Sinfin’s bowling alley is incredibly popular, as was Superbowl before it closed and the people of Burton have been calling for entertainment venues for years. Every vacant piece of land gets houses crammed onto it, meaning more and more traffic clogging up the already shambolic roads. Two things Burton’s people desperately want; better roads and more entertainment venues. Our town might as well be a gigantic housing estate."

Sandra Ryde said if we are to have entertainment it must be at a reasonable price. She said: "Give kids something to do. There is nothing. It would bring Burton up to the standard it should be and also give people jobs. Times are changing. I am sick of restaurants and coffee shops. Let's get some life back into Burton but at reasonable prices."

However, Laura Rankin-Smith said it wasn’t just children that had little to do, it was older people too.

She said: "It’s not just about kids - what about adults? If you're an adult in Burton you can drink, shop or watch a film. That's really about it. If you want to meet up with your friends and do something social it's mainly food or drink."

However, other readers have said the bowling alley was often quiet and would not succeed now.

Paul Harrison said: "The place was never busy way before it closed."

Andy Perks, agreed, saying: "Why bother with another bowling alley? The one before wasn't that great. I guarantee once the novelty wears off nobody other than diehards will bother. Give people an ice rink to start with. People will buzz over it but soon lose interest."

Aftab Bashir said: "How often was Superbowl packed? Very rarely. When something is there, no-one goes. When it's gone everyone's in uproar."

Adrian Branch said a bowling alley would be a waste of money. He said: "Doesn't really make a difference does it? It'll be empty in a year or two anyway. You might as well chuck the money in the bin. In the rapidly evolving ghost town of Burton it would seem most things fail within a year, and bowling has had its day it would seem. There would be even less appeal for ice skating."

Mark Beresford also said a sports complex or concert venue may work on Bargates. He said: "They have had bowling and skating at Bargates in the past and neither were over popular. Start afresh with a good modern sports/entertainment venue. Something that can double up as a concert venue and a sports complex would be perfect."