A Burton central reservation barrier destroyed in a two-car collision in the summer of 2015 has finally been fixed - nearly two and a half years later.

The safety barrier, situated on the central reservation at the junction of Evershed Way and Uxbridge Street, was wrecked following the collision on July 31, 2015.

Since then, at least two temporary barriers have been put in place to try and increase the safety of the crossing which is used by residents trying to get to their nearby homes.

Councillor Helen Hall, Lib Dem representative for the Burton ward at East Staffordshire Borough Council, called for the temporary barrier to be replaced at the end of August 2017, after the original purple temporary barriers had been replaced by yellow ones.

At the time, Councillor Hall said she believed that fixing the barriers had been on the county council’s radar for a long time and questioned why the issue had not been sorted.

Staffordshire County Council had said they were aware of the issue but were not concerned that it posed a safety issue, as temporary barriers had been put in place.

Councillor Hall has now welcomed installation of the new barriers, which she had made one of her promises during her own election campaign last February.

She said: "I have been campaigning for the county council to install replacement barriers since my election last February, continuing the campaign by my predecessor. It has taken a lot of pushing, but I’m delighted that after two-and-a-half years my residents will now be able to cross the road safely."

Helen Fisher, the cabinet support member for Highways and Transport at Staffordshire County Council, said the barriers were always going to be temporary until sufficient resources were available to make more long-standing repairs.

She said: "Following the road traffic collision in 2015, our highways teams used temporary barriers to keep the area safe until resources were available to make a permanent repair."