Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular Burton pub which fought back from a huge blaze causing £600,000 of damage has closed its doors again - but is set to re-open "within weeks."

The Beacon in Tutbury Road, has been run by Star Pubs and Bars since August 2017, when the group took over the business from Punch Taverns.

A spokesman for Star Pubs and Bars, the leased pub side of Heineken UK, confirmed the Beacon had closed 'at some point in the last week,' but should reopen within "next few weeks."

The pub group said: "Unfortunately, through circumstances beyond our control, Beacon Hotel in Burton has closed temporarily until a new licensee can be appointed.

"We hope to be able to reopen it in the next few weeks, subject to finding an operator to take it on. We'd like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by its temporary closure."

One well-known former landlord of the Beacon was Councillor Simon Gaskin, the current Mayor of East Staffordshire. who was at the pub for more than 30 years, taking over from his father Tony and mother. He finally left in March 2013.

During his time in charge, the building was ravaged by a fire which caused it to close for around eight months between March and November 2008.

The blaze was believed to have been caused by a faulty light fitting, and dramatic pictures showed how flames ripped through the roof of the building.

The total cost of the damage was estimated at around £600,000, and the Beacon eventually reopened following a major refurbishment. Councilllor Gaskin chose not to comment on the closure of the pub at the time.

One victim of the closure is Burton Folk Club, who have warned members that they will no longer be meeting at the Beacon, but will instead now gather at The Albion, in Shobnall Road.

Organiser of the club, Geoff Noble said: "We were very sorry to leave the Beacon and would like to thank Keith and all his staff for hosting us.

"We are most fortunate to have found this excellent venue at such short notice and look forward to settling in for the remainder of the season and hopefully for the foreseeable future.

"What has not changed is the warm welcome and excellent entertainment that we shall continue to offer."

The Folk Club will now be based at the Evershed Suite at The Albion, where around 70 people can be accommodated.

Their first get-together at the new venue will be on Friday, May 4, with the visit of American folk singer, Jeff Warner. Admission is priced at £10, with doors opening at 7.30pm, for an 8pm start.

Mr Noble confirmed that they are unsure of the whole situation and are not making any commitments in terms of moving the folk club back to the Beacon once it reopens.

Known as a base for Burton members of the Derby County Supporters Club, it was reopened following the blaze by the Burton Mayor at the time, Liz Staples and Rams football legend, Roger Davies.

The pub has a series of six linked rooms inside, with sitting rooms and lounge areas. It also has a separate function room, family room and garden complete with children's play area at the rear of the premises.