Thousands of beer lovers descended on Burton Town Hall over the weekend to enjoy a tipple or two as part of the town’s 39th CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival.

The popular event was held at the town hall, in King Edward Place, and welcomed more than 3,000 through the doors over three days.

As usual there was a wide selection of real ales, ciders and perries from around the country and, of course, Burton with a special emphasis on Wales.

Punters were able to choose from 150 beers and more than 30 ciders and perries, as well as fruit wine. Burton’s famous Wurlitzer was also providing popular music during the lunchtimes.

As well as Marston’s popular tipples, there were also a selection of beers available from Welsh breweries such as Purple Moose, Tiny Rebel, Twt Brewery and Untapped. A little closer to home, there were Leatherbritches from Smisby, near Ashby; Quartz from Bromley in Staffordshire and Roebuck Brewing from Draycott-in-the-Clay, as well as the Burton favourites Burton Bridge, Burton Old Cottage and Burton Town.

In a booklet handed out at the festival the Burton Camra branch chairman Mike Gibson said gave an overview of the pub scene in Burton recently.

He said that locally, the pub world has only one recorded pub closure in East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire over the last year. And while a prospective new micropub appears to have been shelved, the town welcomed a new specialist beer store, Brews of the World, in Station Street.

Mr Gibson added that since last year’s festival, there has been one major change on the local brewery scene; the Black Hole Brewery, along with all the other tenants at The Imex Business Park, were given three months’ notice to move out in July. After failing to find suitable premises in the area, the brewery relocated to Little Eaton, near Derby.

It comes as the founders of the Burton Bridge Brewery are hoping to sell up and enjoy retirement but are struggling to find suitable buyers.

However, the town has welcomed a new brewery; the Roebuck Brewery in Draycott. The Burton Old Cottage Brewery now has new owners, there is new operational management at the Burton Town Brewery and the Tollgate Brewery is expanding.

Mr Gibson also urges Camra members to become volunteers at the next festivals, while ‘old stagers’ can phase themselves out and hand over the reins.

He said: “Without an influx of dedicated and enthusiastic new blood, next year’s festival could be the last one.”

The chosen charity for this year's festival was the Star Foundation, which fund-raises for schools and clubs to provide activities for young people.