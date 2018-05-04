Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton engineer has turned his talents to Thai tea - donating 30 per cent of his sales to a breast cancer awareness charity in memory of his beloved younger sister.

John Wombwell first launched his tea firm Daokrajai Lanna Fine Teas six years ago following a visit to Mae Salong in the Far East state back in 2011.

After sampling some tea from a local tea farm in the area, John fell in love with the country, the people and the farmers living on the estate and offered to help sell the tea, in Thailand and the rest of the world.

The 59-year-old said: "I thought I'd try to sell these teas because they were quite nice.

"Prior to that I was a milk and two sugars kind of guy, but I bought some back to the UK and started building the business.

"The teas are sourced from a single woman, owner and manager of a tea farm near Chiang Rai."

John quickly became a one-man-band, organising everything from branding, sourcing products, advertising and sales from the comfort of his own home - combining the enterprise with his role as a full-time electronic engineer in the rail industry.

The teas became a success, selling well online and even in the world-famous Fortnum and Mason's tea rooms in London.

However, it wasn't until John's 50-year-old sister Carole died from breast cancer almost four years ago that he decided to use his teas to raise funds for breast cancer charities and educate people about symptoms relating to the disease.

The father-of-one said: "Carol didn't survive but it would be nice to give one other person the chance to get through it.

"A full 30 per cent of the sales in my 'overcomebreastcancer' sites are donated to the breast cancer charities selected by the customer.

"In all cases an extra 10 per cent of the sale prices will be donated to the Queen Sirikit Breast Cancer Foundation in Bangkok. In the last 25 years, breast cancer diagnosis in Thailand has increased by 70 per cent.

"The money is going to the charities because they all need funding, not only for research but for treatment, especially in Burton for people who have suffered before or have close relatives who have suffered."

Mr Wombwell also donates part of his proceedings to Burton Breast Care Support Group, an organisation that aims to provide friendship and support to all women living with breast cancer.

His teas are soon to be sold in The Trinity in George Street, Burton, where customers will soon be able to taste a range of Thai teas including Red Tea with Lemongrass; Green Tea with Jasmine; Butterfly Pea with Lemongrass; Oolong Tea and Green Tea with Moringa.