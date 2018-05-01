Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Historic heroes from the county's past, including a brewing legend, are taking centre stage for Staffordshire Day.

Michael Arthur Bass is joined by Josiah Wedgwood, Dr Samuel Johnson, David Garrick and JRR Tolkien as their stories are retold with the help of local actors to celebrate all things Staffordshire today, Tuesday, May 1.

The five short videos, produced by Inspired Film and Video, highlight the contributions made by the individuals while showcasing what each area has to offer visitors. The videos are being released on social media in the run up to the Staffordshire Day celebrations.

Michael Bass, who donated the Ferry Bridge, town hall and St Chad's Church to the town, is brought back to life by actor Keith Thompson, who retells the story of the grandson of the pioneering brewer, William Bass. It was filmed at the National Brewery Centre, in Burton.

Mark Winnington, Staffordshire County Council's cabinet member for economic growth and deputy chairman of Enjoy Staffordshire, said: "We all know that Staffordshire is a great place to live, work and visit and once again Staffordshire Day is giving us the chance to really shout about it.

"As well as all the usual fun events, our Staffordshire oatcake mornings, and mug shot campaign we're also celebrating some of our most notable figures from the county's history.

"Thanks to local actors we've been able to retell the stories that made these individuals famous and at the same time showcase all the great places to visit in the county. We'll be releasing the videos throughout the Staffordshire Day celebrations, so please share them with your friends using #Staffordshireday and help us tell the world what a great place Staffordshire is."

The date for Staffordshire Day is May 1 and was chosen by the public in 2015. It marks the creation of the world-famous Wedgwood pottery company back in 1759.

Joining in the celebrations for the third Staffordshire Day are many of the county’s top attractions who will be offering special offers. A host of competitions are also available on Enjoy Staffordshire's Facebook, with attraction tickets, meals and hotel stays on offer.

A full list of what is going on is available by visiting www.enjoystaffordshire.com/staffordshireday. People can also keep up to date and join the celebrations on Twitter at #staffordshireday.