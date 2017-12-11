Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Burton's brewing giants has turned its thoughts from pints to people in poverty after pledging its support to this year's Feed Our Families appeal.

Molson Coors, which is based in the town's High Street, will be supporting the appeal for a second year after being inspired by the stories of those who are less fortunate helped by the "worthy campaign".

Emily West, corporate affairs manager, said the team were delighted to be able to help those in need.

She said: "We are now in our second year supporting the Burton Mail’s Feed Our Families campaign and we at Molson Coors believe it is imperative to help those in need, especially during the festive season.

"For many families Christmas is a happy time, but unfortunately for some people it can be a different kind of experience.

"During the festive season, it can hit home just how many people are living in poverty and that people cannot afford to feed themselves or their children.

"As a major employer located in the heart of Burton, we want to give something back to the community to support our local families who are in need of a helping hand this Christmas.

"The whole team at Molson Coors believes everyone should be able to enjoy the festive period together with their nearest and dearest."

The team has joined forces to set up food collection buckets in the café area at the head office site in High Street, while Feed Our Families posters have been displayed around every department on the site to raise awareness.

Details of the appeal have also been featured on Molson Coors' intranet and via its internal communications network which will even reach colleagues in other offices around the globe.

Emily added: "Feed Our Families makes an invaluable difference to people struggling in our local community.

"Last year saw more than 1,000 families using local food banks in December alone and we hope this year even more people and other businesses will get behind the campaign to donate more food items to ensure no family in our community goes without food basics this Christmas.

"We all need to do our bit for such a worthy cause and support those in need and the team is encouraging everyone around the business to donate as much as possible to help hungry families this Christmas."

Feed Our Families is a campaign run by the Burton Mail to help local food banks feed families in Burton and South Derbyshire who may have fallen on hard times in the run-up to the festive period.

The campaign, which is in its fourth year, will be sharing all items donated between the South Derbyshire CVS, The Eaton Foundation, The Salvation Army in Burton and the Burton branch of the YMCA.

Supermarkets across Burton and South Derbyshire have been particularly quick to back the campaign, and offer convenient drop-off points for food items while a number of businesses and venues have also been quick to offer up their support, too.

Collection points will welcome any non-perishable foods that can be easily stored by the charities and then handed out over the festive season. Beans and soup tend to be the most commonly given, so alternative options to those are particularly welcome.

To organise a collection you can get in touch with any of the charities. To contact the YMCA call 01283 547133, or to speak to the Eaton Foundation call 01283 568341. You can get in touch with the Salvation Army by calling 07514 666759 or the Swadlincote CVS on 01283 219761.

How can you donate to Feed Our Families?

For many people Christmas is a happy time, but for some it can be anything but.

A few pounds could be the difference between a family in need eating or going hungry. Just 50p could buy a tin of soup, and help keep a child warm and fed.

So where can you donate? We are appealing for people to pop one extra tin in their weekly shop and donate that. Of course, if you can afford more that would be brilliant.

There are drop-off points at Burton in Sainsbury's, in Union Street, and Sainsbury's, in Civic Way, Swadlincote.

If you are a pupil at a local school, check if there is a donation point there and if not, ask your teachers to get your school involved.

Punch Taverns is backing the campaign, as are schools including Granville Academy and Paulet High School.

We want you, our generous readers, to also donate, whether that be setting up a collection point at your youth club or in the pub. If you want to get involved, there's still time, so please contact reporter Rhea Turner on 01283 245047 or email rhea.turner@burtonmail.co.uk

Editor Emma Turton calls for readers to back Feed Our Families

"After the incredible success of last year's Feed Our Families appeal it was a no-brainer that the Burton Mail would launch and run it again for 2017.

"We know finances are still tight for a lot of our readers, so we are not asking people for money or to dig too deep for the appeal: instead we are asking our readers to buy an extra tin or packet of food when they do their weekly shopping and drop it in to one of the collection points.

"We want to make sure the food banks in Burton and South Derbyshire have plenty of produce this Christmas, ready to be handed out to the people in our community who really need it this festive season.

"The response last year was phenomenal, the charities which shared the donations were overwhelmed with the generosity of our readers: we hope to match or beat last year when more than 15,000 items were donated.

"Already we have several schools, supermarkets and major employers in Burton and South Derbyshire on board.

"They have offered to set up donation boxes or run a donation day to boost the campaign.

"It really is fantastic to see, yet no surprise."

"I want to thank, in advance, every single reader who donates to make sure the most needy in our communities have food in their cupboards and no their table this Christmas."

What can I donate to Feed Our Families?

For those of you who have made the generous decision to give something to the needy this Christmas, you may be a bit unsure of just what the food banks are after to get the most out of the foods. Therefore we have produced a list of non-perishable items that will be gratefully received.

Items which you can donate: