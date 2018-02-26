Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Owners of a long-established brewery in Burton are fighting plans to build 140 new homes as part of the £20 million Bargates redevelopment amid fears of noise complaints from residents.

Bosses at Burton Bridge Brewery have now raised fears that the 35-year-old business could be in jeopardy because of potential protests from householders over noise from the brewery.

Arguments over rights of way and fears over complaints have led to a formal objection from Burton Bridge to proposals to build homes on the seven-area Bargates site, off High Street, Burton.

The brewery, which has been put up for sale by owner Geoff Mumford, backs onto the Bargates site, which has been used by the firm for loading and unloading HGVs for 35 years.

But Mr Mumford says there will be insufficient room for lorries to manoeuvre and unload, when the new houses are built.

Mr Mumford, who has run the brewery for 35 years alongside Bruce Wilkinson, says the brewery will have to "run in harmony" with new residents if the business is to continue.

But he has raised concerns over potential noise complaints from nearby residents when the brewing plant starts its operations at 5am.

He has also revealed his plans to sell the business and retire have stalled after talks with potential buyers were shelved until a decision over Bargates is made by East Staffordshire Borough Council. The date for that decision is yet to be set.

Plans have been submitted to the authority by Cannock-based Jessup Build Development to convert the former shopping centre site into 68 homes and flats as well as 72 two-bedroom apartments for the elderly with a sheltered housing block and two shops.

Mr Mumford says the development must respect the needs and operational requirements of the residents and businesses surrounding it.

He said: "For our business to continue we must ensure that our operation runs in harmony with the future residents' lives or we may well be in a situation where, for example, people buy a house next to a church or a pub, knowing full well what to expect but successfully campaigning to have either the church bells silenced or pub opening hours restricted.

"Our three main issues are our use of the land immediately to the rear of the brewery, which we do not own, but have used without let or hindrance for more than 35 years, which has created a precedent and vehicle access for large HGVs for loading and unloading, plus the effect our working noise may have on the new home owners."

Mr Mumford claims the development has left the brewery with an "insufficient" area for loading and unloading, and has warned it would have to park forklift trucks on a street in the area to load and unload lorries.

Planning conditions currently stop the brewery from loading and unloading to the front of the property in Bridge Street.

He said: "Although each residence has allocated parking space, there inevitably will be cars parked on that street which will mean the street being blocked off for periods of time. These large vehicles will, after unloading, have to drive through the complex to get out of the development, not a popular move.

"Additionally our legal right of way will have been built over and without a legal agreement on the change of right of way we will have in effect relinquished that right of access."

He added: "Although our working activities are not particularly noisy there is some noise at 5am as parts of the brewing plant starts up automatically in preparation for the start of our working day at 7am."

"The scheme in its present form needs us to be good neighbours and as things look at the moment we cannot, with the best will in the world, fulfil that requirement."

A spokesman for Jessup was unavailable for comment.