Owners of a long-established brewery in Burton are fighting plans to build 140 new homes as part of the £20 million Bargates redevelopment amid fears of noise complaints from residents.
Bosses at Burton Bridge Brewery have now raised fears that the 35-year-old business could be in jeopardy because of potential protests from householders over noise from the brewery.
Arguments over rights of way and fears over complaints have led to a formal objection from Burton Bridge to proposals to build homes on the seven-area Bargates site, off High Street, Burton.
The brewery, which has been put up for sale by owner Geoff Mumford, backs onto the Bargates site, which has been used by the firm for loading and unloading HGVs for 35 years.
But Mr Mumford says there will be insufficient room for lorries to manoeuvre and unload, when the new houses are built.
Mr Mumford, who has run the brewery for 35 years alongside Bruce Wilkinson, says the brewery will have to "run in harmony" with new residents if the business is to continue.
But he has raised concerns over potential noise complaints from nearby residents when the brewing plant starts its operations at 5am.
He has also revealed his plans to sell the business and retire have stalled after talks with potential buyers were shelved until a decision over Bargates is made by East Staffordshire Borough Council. The date for that decision is yet to be set.
Plans have been submitted to the authority by Cannock-based Jessup Build Development to convert the former shopping centre site into 68 homes and flats as well as 72 two-bedroom apartments for the elderly with a sheltered housing block and two shops.
Mr Mumford says the development must respect the needs and operational requirements of the residents and businesses surrounding it.
He said: "For our business to continue we must ensure that our operation runs in harmony with the future residents' lives or we may well be in a situation where, for example, people buy a house next to a church or a pub, knowing full well what to expect but successfully campaigning to have either the church bells silenced or pub opening hours restricted.
"Our three main issues are our use of the land immediately to the rear of the brewery, which we do not own, but have used without let or hindrance for more than 35 years, which has created a precedent and vehicle access for large HGVs for loading and unloading, plus the effect our working noise may have on the new home owners."
Mr Mumford claims the development has left the brewery with an "insufficient" area for loading and unloading, and has warned it would have to park forklift trucks on a street in the area to load and unload lorries.
Planning conditions currently stop the brewery from loading and unloading to the front of the property in Bridge Street.
He said: "Although each residence has allocated parking space, there inevitably will be cars parked on that street which will mean the street being blocked off for periods of time. These large vehicles will, after unloading, have to drive through the complex to get out of the development, not a popular move.
"Additionally our legal right of way will have been built over and without a legal agreement on the change of right of way we will have in effect relinquished that right of access."
He added: "Although our working activities are not particularly noisy there is some noise at 5am as parts of the brewing plant starts up automatically in preparation for the start of our working day at 7am."
"The scheme in its present form needs us to be good neighbours and as things look at the moment we cannot, with the best will in the world, fulfil that requirement."
A spokesman for Jessup was unavailable for comment.
Burton's Bargates
MARCH 2004
Council admits the Riverside Leisure Centre, known as Bargates, had become an embarrassment with just a few units open, including Superbowl 200 which still had 14 years on its lease and had 'no desire to move'.
SEPTEMBER 2004
The council reveals a cafe quarter plan for Bargates with accommodation, bars, cafe and a hotel.
MAY 2005
The Mail exclusively reveals that the council has lined up a deal with Tesco, which would see Bargates turned into a giant Tesco Extra store. The deal in principle included Tesco paying the council £8 million towards the cost of a new leisure centre to replace the Meadowside, which would have been demolished under the plans.
AUGUST 2007
One of the last remaining units on Riverside, Indian restaurant Manzil, moves to the former Ocean nightclub, off Guild Street, where it remains to this day.
AUGUST 19, 2007
Superbowl 2000 closes to make way for the Tesco development. At the time Superbowl owner Jerry Hodges said he was keen to relocate and was looking for a site in Burton.
DECEMBER 2007
The council pulls out of a deal with Tesco to demolish the neighbouring Meadownside Leisure Centre due to sky-rocketing costs. An application for the Riverside Centre is still expected to be submitted.
FEBRUARY 2008
Arsonists strike at former Superbowl 2000.
NOVEMBER 2008
A Tesco plan to build nine glass-fronted retail units on the site is unanimously rejected by council planners after the scheme is branded as "unimaginative".
DECEMBER 1, 2009
Three options are listed for Bargates' future: a residential-led redevelopment, a retail-led redevelopment or a mixture of both.
MAY 30, 2010
Tesco indicates a willingness to relinquish the site and move to the former Condor site, which never came to fruition. Proposals are put forward for a mix of retail, office and residential buildings, including a hotel overlooking the River Trent.
JUNE 3, 2010
Tesco installs large wooden boards to screen the eyesore from public view.
JUNE 15, 2010
East Staffordshire Borough Council announces its intention to appoint a developer by the end of 2010.
SEPTEMBER 21, 2010
Tesco's board of directors agrees the sale of the site to East Staffordshire Borough Council for £4 million.
APRIL 12, 2011
Meanwhile, Tesco is given permission for a superstore in Hawkins Lane. This plan never came to fruition after financial difficulties led Tesco to put the site up for sale.
FEBRUARY 2, 2012
Demolition begins at the Bargates site.
MAY 28, 2012
The council announces Bargates will be turned into a 'village green'.
JULY 4 2012
The council puts up 'The Bargates Job' on the site.
FEBRUARY 21, 2013
The council announces it has full ownership of Bargates and it is up for sale – maintaining the preferred mixed use option in a bid to attract developers.
JULY 15, 2014
Councillors reveal plans to spend part of a £1.5 million grant on making Bargates more attractive. It came after work started to improve the appearance of shops opposite, to show the authority was keen to regenerate High Street.
MAY 2015
Councillor Richard Grosvenor, leader of East Staffordshire Borough Council, said the authority was hoping to work in partnership with other agencies to bring sheltered housing to the site.
JANUARY 2016
A major developer is in talks to buy Bargates but discussions break down in March.
AUGUST 2016
Contractors were spotted drilling on the site to ascertain the site's development costs.
SEPTEMBER 2016
It is revealed a deal has been struck for offices and extra-care facilities on Bargates.
AUGUST 2017
Developer Jessup Build Develop reveals a planning application could be submitted in September.
December 2017
Jessup Build Develop submit planning application to East Staffordshire Borough Council
January 2018
Jessup Build Develop hold public consultation at Meadowside Leisure Centre. Burton Civic Society formally objects to the proposals