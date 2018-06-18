Major work on Burton Bridge begins today and will last for up to 10 weeks as part of a £6.1 million improvement scheme.

The work is part of a major project aiming to strengthen and safeguard one of the main routes into Burton.

If the work is not done there is the risk that a weight restriction might have to be imposed on the bridge in the future - and the bridge might have to eventually close, a top county councillor has said.

The work had been planned to start at the beginning of the year but was postponed amid fury from businesses hit hard after the closure of the town's other main bridge over the River Trent - St Peter's Bridge - last year. The repairs to the two bridges are part of £6.1 million improvement scheme.

Burton Bridge was due to close immediately after the reopening of St Peter's Bridge. However, following the backlash from businesses as shoppers gave the town a wide berth during the three months it was completely closed for essential repairs, the work was delayed until June.

Follow our live updates throughout today.