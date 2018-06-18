Major work on Burton Bridge begins today and will last for up to 10 weeks as part of a £6.1 million improvement scheme.
The work is part of a major project aiming to strengthen and safeguard one of the main routes into Burton.
If the work is not done there is the risk that a weight restriction might have to be imposed on the bridge in the future - and the bridge might have to eventually close, a top county councillor has said.
The work had been planned to start at the beginning of the year but was postponed amid fury from businesses hit hard after the closure of the town's other main bridge over the River Trent - St Peter's Bridge - last year. The repairs to the two bridges are part of £6.1 million improvement scheme.
Burton Bridge was due to close immediately after the reopening of St Peter's Bridge. However, following the backlash from businesses as shoppers gave the town a wide berth during the three months it was completely closed for essential repairs, the work was delayed until June.
Follow our live updates throughout today.
Commuters heed warning over bridge work
Burton Bridge is not busy, our reporter says, as it appears most people have found other routes into town, or traveled in by other modes of transport.
Business as usual
Burton firm Construction Supplies, based in Horninglow Street, has Tweeted to tell it’s customers that it’s business as usual despite the bridge work.
Video footage from the bridge this morning
Wharf Road is busy but traffic is moving
Our reporter says Wharf Road is busy but traffic is moving well given it’s almost 9am and very busy.
Derby Road is moving well
Traffic on Derby Road was moving well, motorists are reporting.
One motorist told the Burton Mail: “It seems fine and I was looking for any problems heading into Burton given that the bridge work begins today. But fingers crossed it’s all moving well.”
Traffic backs up along Wetmore Road
Traffic backing up along Wetmore Road, and back into Wharf Road.
Pamela Rose is walking to work (and back) for the next next few weeks. She reckons it will be quicker - and she’ll save money and get fit, she said on Facebook.
Traffic is backing up along Wetmore Road
Traffic is now backing up along Wetmore Road as motorists queue to use the one lane open near the Three Queens Hotel to get into town.
Traffic heading into town
This was scene as traffic was heading into town from the Wetmore Road/Hawkins Lane end of town, where there has been a report of delays.
Motorists report problems on Wetmore Road
A report has come in of issues on Wetmore Road as traffic attempts to head into town. Just one lane is open around the Three Queens Hotel heading towards High Street due to the work. This is what one Tweeter user had to say:
If you are in the area, and it’s safe to do so, let us know what it is like and let’s keep everyone moving.
Warnings appear to have been heeded
No queues have been reported so far on the bridge, as many people opt to walk in.
'I'm walking in'
Neil Beck, 36, said: “I live in Swadlincote and normally drive into Burton. It normally takes about 20 minutes to drive. I have decided to walk in because of the closure and the traffic and how long it would take.
“I dropped my car off at my father-in-law’s and walked down. It’s taken about 30 minutes. The traffic seems not too bad at the moment. The problem will be at 5pm when there is only one lane open on St Peter’s Bridge to get out of town. I will still be walking into work everyday.”
Footpath is being well used
Many people appear to have opted for walking today.
Traffic 'seems normal'
Katie Edkins, 28, is off to work today and said: “I walk to work most days so this hasn’t really affected me. The traffic seems as normal as it usually is.”
People are opting to find different routes into town
Mick Haynes, who turned 64 yesterday, said: “I normally drive and walk over here. A bit of both. But thought I’d walk for the sake of it today. The work is essential. Doesn’t every Road in Burton need repairing? The traffic isn’t too bad actually. People seem to be adhering to find the alternative routes.
“I am retired and I am visiting my son.”
Traffic begins to build as rush-hour begins
Traffic is moving fairly well. There is some queuing traffic on Derby Road near the Pirelli Stadium as people begin heading into town.
Mum decided to beat the traffic
One mum who was walking to Tower View School with her son, said: “We don’t normally walk. We usually catch the number 3 bus from the Three Queens Hotel but it has been diverted so instead of fighting through the traffic we are going to walk across as we are fairly new to the area.
“I think the work is necessary because you could see all the water dripping through underneath. It will take us 30 minutes to walk to Tower View but or is only until term ends.”
Children opt for walking to school
Many more youngsters were spotted walking to school over Burton Bridge today. Our reporter at the scene has spotted lots of children heading to school on foot. There were also many others heading to work on foot, said out reporter.
Unusual sight as Burton Bridge is empty
This is not a sight anyone heading into Burton sees very often as the roadworks leave Burton Bridge empty.
Reminder from highways bosses as work starts
Bosses at Staffordshire County Council, which is overseeing the work, have reminded people that the project starts this morning.
Cyclists are out in force
Many people have been spotted out on push bikes this morning as it looks like some people have opted to leave the car at home to beat the roadworks on the bridge.
Engineers are monitoring traffic
Signal engineers out monitoring traffic flow on the bridge. They are particularly looking at Swan Junction on the bridge.
Just one lane open on the bridge
This is the ones lane that’s open heading into Burton. Motorists have been warned that just one lane is open on Burton Bridge was the work gets under way.
Bus firm reminds passengers about the roadworks
Bus firm Midland Classic has tweeted a reminder to passengers about the work on Burton Bridge today.
Traffic is so far moving well
This was the scene on Burton Bridge so far this morning as traffic was moving well heading into town.
Google Maps shows current traffic in the area
Works gets under way on Burton Bridge this morning
If you are heading into Burton this morning remember work has started on Burton Bridge.
Lanes were coned off and workmen were on the bridge over the River Trent as 10 weeks of major works began.
Welcome to our coverage
Burton Bridge will now be partially shut for 10 weeks.
Workmen are already onsite as the strengthening work, to fill in disused and redundant arches under the bridge, to support the road is done.
Resurfacing will also be done to create a waterproof film, which will stop water getting into the structure.