Businesses in Burton have been having their say after the news that major work will start on Burton Bridge in the town - a month before the summer holidays begin.

Staffordshire County Council has confirmed that three out of the four lanes on one of the main routes into Burton will close for essential repair work, beginning on Monday, June 18.

It is expected to last for up to 11 weeks, being completed before the county's schools reopen in September.

Businesses in the town reacted furiously after the town's other main bridge running across the River Trent, St Peter's Bridge, closed on August 29, last year.

Burton Bridge was expected to close immediately after the opening of St Peter's Bridge on Friday, November 10.

But the backlash from businesses who saw trade hit hard as shoppers stayed away last time led to Staffordshire County Council, delaying the start of this latest work.

Now, business owners close to the bridge have reacted to the news.

Peter Haynes, the owner of Haynes Furnishers, in High Street, Burton said that the work was always going to be done, so did not find a reason to complain.

Mr Haynes said: "I'm very pleased to hear that they are doing the road because it’s appalling, it does need doing.

"I travel across it daily and so do our vehicles and we know how bad it is, so it's very good news they're doing it and if they try to keep a lane open that’s good news as well.

"You can't make an omelette without breaking eggs, it's got to be done at some point so let's just get on and do it.

"It will cause traffic problems but we've just got to deal with it and get through it. Once it's done, it's done and out of the way.

"I drive around Burton quite a bit and there are some really bad roads around, I know when the other bridge closed it was very difficult but we've got to have it redone and we've got to get through it."

When asked if his business had experienced much disruption after the temporary closure of the other bridge, Mr Haynes continued to say that: "With St Peter's Bridge, it was very congested this end.

"Obviously it was difficult, but we just had to get through it.

"It's during the school holidays, when a lot of it is, there's a lot less traffic on the road then as well so that's not a bad time to do it. People are on holidays, because the kids are off school so a lot with be eased anyway."

Director at Livens gun shop, also in High Street, Wendy Gray agreed that if the work needed to be done, then so it should be.

She said: "You still have communication through telephone and email so we won't be cut off completely.

"A lot of our business is online, it's not what you would call physical.

"People will complain if the bridge falls down because no work had been done to it, and then when they are fixing it they complain.

"It's got to be done, otherwise we will be marooned."

Steve Smith is the owner of The Granary Canvas and he claimed that the "traffic system in Burton is diabolical" already, but does not know what to expect in June.

Mr Smith said: "With the last bridge closure, it did have an impact on the business. Obviously traffic was not coming this way, people were just not inclined to come to the town.

"This time whether it will be worse or better I really don’t know.

"We are a little bit out of the town anyway, I know the last one had impact in the town centre because people just didn't come here from out of the town.

"Obviously the people that commute daily will come and do their normal jobs, they had to come here.

"Delivery wise for me, yes it causes problems because what would normally be a three minute, five minute or 10 minute delivery might turn into an hour, and that’s not acceptable."

However, Mark Tilley, the owner of hairdressers, Hair at Ego, also on the high street said that the closure will affect them massively.

He said: "It'll massively affect us, a lot of our business comes from Swadlincote over that side of the border so it could actually finish us off over here if it’s on for too long.

"We rely heavily on that bridge bringing our business over here, all the staff come from that end so it could be really catastrophic for us as the sort of business that we are."

Mr Tilley continued to explain that the closure of St Peter's Bridge saw the hairdressers lose roughly £1,000 a week.

He said: "This might actually finish us off, but we've got no control over it unfortunately.

"It's not a matter of how long it is before they close it, it's about when they close it. It doesn't matter how long we know about it, you can't reorganise yourself to get here because what options have you got?"

Spirit Games is right on the corner of High Street and Horninglow Street in Burton.

Owner, Phil Bootherstone said that "it won't help", after visitors "deliberately stayed away last time" and that the outcome will depend on how much footfall the store continues to get throughout the summer.

Mr Bootherstone said: "It wasn't disastrous for us by any stretch with the chaos out here, it will be a much trickier job to get in and out of Burton.

"It will partly depend on the direction traffic is coming from, it affected parking to some extent.

"It wasn't a disaster last time, it'll be a nuisance. It was a dramatic thing last time but it did make a difference.

"If we have a good summer generally and we're only a little down from what we might've hoped, then fine.

"We will lose some trade, but we can live with it. If it's a bad summer then it could make life a bit grim."

Owner of Johnsons the Florists, Kevin Johnson agreed that if work was needed, then there should not be any complaints.

He said: "For them to have to close the bridge for such a period of time, there's obviously an extensive amount of work that needs to be done.

"Therefore, it's obviously necessary and if it's going to be done and they're keeping one lane open, and the other bridge is open and running now, it appears that the council has done as much as they can do to eliminate as much disruption as possible.

"Surprisingly, we worked around St Peter’s closing, as most people did. If anything my staff all came into work earlier to avoid the gridlock. It was only really twice a day at school times."

St Peter's Bridge closes in 2017

St Peter's Bridge closed on Tuesday, August 29, while urgent repair work was complete to replace rusted bearings.

The work was needed to ensure that a weight restriction did not have to be imposed, which would have stopped heavy goods vehicles using it.

Work involved bearing replacement meaning that large HGVs and buses could continue to access the town by crossing the bridge in the future.

Waterproofing and resurfacing also took place.

The repairs of the bridge were due to be completed by the end of November, however this was finished three weeks and re-opened to road users on Friday, November 10.

At the time, a spokesman from Staffordshire County Council said that the project team had worked hard to bring the reopening forward.

These repairs were part of a £6.1 million project to refurbish both St Peter’s Bridge and Burton Bridge, known as the main two gateways for the town.

The closures caused traffic jams and mayhem for motorists and traders, with many claiming that shoppers were being kept away to avoid tailbacks.