A historic bridge in Burton is so flooded there might as well be gondolas on it, a campaigner has claimed.

He also fears someone could be injured or even killed on Burton Bridge in the town because drains are so blocked and some of the pavements are in a dangerous state.

Campaign group The Friends of the Burton Trent Bridge, headed by resident Barry Martin, says there is so much flood water on the bridge that, when it rains boats, would not look out of place on it.

The bridge is a main route in and out of town over the River Trent. The blocked drains are forcing pedestrians to dodge floodwater building up on the bridge as they walk across, said Mr Martin.

Roads bosses have this week said they will carry out temporary repairs to the gullies. But Mr Martin claims the pavements also need urgent attention.

The bridge is due to shut in the summer as part of a major repairs programme, but the work on the gullies will now be done sooner due to the issues.

Staffordshire County Council, which is responsible for the bridge, says it conducts routine monthly inspections of the bridge and will be repairing the gullies as soon as possible.

The left side of the route had recently been repaired, but flood water has now built up over the Tarmac, he said. The flooding also means that pedestrians walking across the bridge end up getting soaked by passing cars, and especially trucks, which cannot avoid going through the many puddles.

The Friends of the Burton Trent Bridge call for urgent repairs has been backed by members of Burton Civic Society, including Ian Siddalls. Both men have taken pictures of the state of the road.

The bridge is due to close as part of a £6 million repair work project. Part of this money has already been used to carry out vital repairs to St Peter's Bridge - the other main route over the River Trent in town.

St Peter's Bridge was closed last year for three months for the work, which caused major issues for traders as shoppers stayed away from the town due to massive tailbacks.

(Image: Ian Siddalls)

Mr Martin said: "Of the 30 drains, 28 are blocked. I unblocked the other two while on my hands and knees.

"You may as well have a gondola to get over the bridge due to the floodwater. I drive from Horninglow to Swadlincote and I have noticed it there on the inside lane.

"Some of the drains are without covers and some have been sticking up from the pavement causing a trip hazard for pedestrians. Someone is going to end up dead.

"It is in a terrible state and pedestrians are getting soaked by HGVs going past.

"We have to do something about it. This is an iconic Roman road. And I am sure the Romans had some sort of drainage.

"I have asked the council about this before but just get the standard answer asking, 'do you know how many roads there are in Staffordshire that we have to repair?'

Mr Siddalls said: "Burton Bridge will have a refurbishment in the summer but it definitely needs temporary repairs now.

(Image: Ian Siddalls)

"I have reported the drainage and surface conditions on the bridge to the relevant departments, at Staffordshire County Council. I personally hope temporary repairs of these are carried out as soon as possible because now it has become a safety hazard for pedestrians and road users. I have also personally removed some of the debris and put drain covers back in place.

(Image: Ian Siddalls)

"I emailed the county council and East Staffordshire Borough Council letting them know I understand about the major work of the bridge in the summer, but this damage to the road and pavement cannot wait until then."

(Image: Ian Siddalls)

"It is in an absolute state and is an absolute disgrace that people are leaving the repairs and hoping the bridge holds up until the summer closure, I feel. We are still in winter with freezing temperatures, then water turns to ice and it will be lethal on the bridge."

(Image: Barry Martin)

The county council's highways department is in charge of road repairs and says it carries out monthly inspections but does also rely on reports from members of the public.

The authority's cabinet support member for highways and transport Helen Fisher said: "Any road defects which could cause a risk to safety are repaired as soon as possible. An inspector assessed the bridge on Monday morning and we will be repairing the gully as soon as possible. Routine monthly inspections are made on the bridge though we appreciate any reports where they do occur.

"Major reconstruction and repairs of the bridge will be going ahead in the summer. We will be releasing more detail on the reconstruction programme as soon as we can."