Major work on Burton Bridge is now into week three of a possible 10 as part of a £6.1 million improvement scheme.
The work is part of a project aiming to strengthen and safeguard both of bridges over the River Trent in the town centre, which are major routes into Burton.
If the work is not done on Burton Bridge there is a the risk that a weight restriction might have to be imposed in the future - and the bridge might have to eventually close, a top county councillor has said.
The work had been planned to start at the beginning of the year but was postponed amid fury from businesses hit hard after the closure of the town's other main bridge over the River Trent - St Peter's Bridge - last year. The repairs to the two bridges are part of a £6.1 million improvement scheme.
There have been periods when traffic is queuing across the town , particularly during morning and evening rush hours. We aim to keep you up to date with all the traffic news so you can plan your journey for the day.
Follow our live updates throughout the day.
Tracks may be preserved
The highways team from Staffordshire County Council is trying to salvage a section of the uncovered track on Burton Bridge and is “considering options for its preservation”.
The tram tracks which ran across the bridge, over the River Trent, from 1903 to 1929.
Diversion route for those heading east
A lot of red on this updated traffic map
Traffic building in Winshill and Stapenhill
Traffic is continuing to build in both Stapenhill and Winshil this morning.
There is heavy traffic on the A444 Stanton Road, in Stapenhill heading inbound, just before St Peter’s Bridge.
Meanwhile in Winshill, heading westbound, there is a travel time of around seven minutes and queuing traffic just before Stapenhill Road, on the A511 Ashby Road.
Accident clears
The earlier accident on the M1 northbound that caused slow traffic between Nottingham and Derby has now cleared.
One lane was blocked by the accident involving a car and a lorry. This was between junction 25 A52 Brian Clough Way and junction 26 A610 for Nottingham.
Interested in the history of Burton Bridge?
Heavy traffic on Stanton Road
Heavy traffic is being reported on the A444 Stanton Road in Stapenhill.
This is just before St Peter’s Bridge, heading into Burton with traffic being described as heavy.
Traffic in Winshill
Traffic is building slowly in Winshill on the A511 Ashby Road, heading westbound.
This is just before Stapenhill Road, but traffic monitoring website Inrix describes it as “usual slow traffic”, with an estimated delay of four minutes.
Roads continue to look clear this morning
Elsewhere on the roads
For those heading elsewhere this morning an accident on the M1 northbound is causing slow traffic on the route.
An accident involving a lorry and a car between junction 25 A52 Brian Clough Way and junction 26 A610 for Nottingham has been reported by traffic monitoring website, Inrix.
Lane four is currently blocked with traffic slowing.
Some of the exposed tracks this morning
Work exposes tram tracks on the bridge
It has already been announced that the tram tracks which remain on Burton Bridge would be ripped out as essential work continues on the main route in and out of town.
The tram tracks, which ran across the Burton Bridge, have been exposed as part of the vital scheme to safeguard the future use of the structure on the bridge.
Trams ran across the town from 1903 to 1929, with the last running just a month before the onset of the 1930s.
Traffic looking clear this morning
So far this morning traffic is looking fairly clear heading both in and out of Burton.
Keep tracking our live blog for live updates of any issues during this mornings rush hour and throughout the day.
If you experience any traffic issues, get in touch with us at 01283 245022.