Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The partial closure of Burton Bridge ahead of the start of the summer holidays has been welcomed by business leaders and the public just months on from the "calamity" of St Peter's Bridge.

Burton Bridge, which is a major route heading into the town, will see three out of the four lanes closed for essential repairs beginning on Monday, June 18.

It comes eight months on from traffic mayhem and complaints from traders of a loss of business when St Peter's Bridge shut from late August to early November last year.

The work on Burton Bridge, which is more than 150-years-old, will involve filling three of the disused and redundant arch spans that are closed on one side.

A further span will be supported by constructing an arch beneath it, reinforcing a weak spot on the bridge.

On top of this, drainage work will be carried out, along with footwork and kerbing replacement and a complete resurfacing of the carriageway.

Full plans are expected to be finalised by the middle of March, according to a council spokesman.

Simon Chapman, president of Burton Chamber of Commerce, has welcomed the plan, which is part of a £6.1 million investment into both Burton Bridge and St Peter's Bridge.

Mr Chapman said: "We met with Staffordshire County Council. We asked them to come to talk to us to make sure we were up to speed with how they were approaching the second bridge closure after the calamities of St Peter’s Bridge being closed.

"We got involved with that a little bit too late, but we actually asked for a meeting with them so we could manage the final stages of that process and they then came and met with us.

"They agreed to liaise with us and would talk to us and learn from us about how we could give them some guidance on the closure of the main Burton Bridge.

"We're much more aware of what's being planned and we are now able, with their help, to be able to push the messages out to people so they can plan in advance and ensure they've got the best plans for getting vehicle movements around the period."

It has already been announced that one lane will remain open apart from two nights only, and Mr Chapman believes this will go a long way to ensure that traffic flow is eased in the town, adding that: "whilst you might be a little later home, at least you have got to work."

Mr Chapman continued: "We were very grateful to Mark Deaville and his team for coming to talk to us, it was well received. We feel like they had a very positive attitude for ensuring that Burton remains a successful town.

"We've got a lot of great businesses and we’ve got a lot of great people who live in the area and we need to make sure they are able to travel around it as freely as possible.

"It's a long programme and what the county council are really keen to ensure is that by the time the schools go back in September, the works are complete and the only way that they can do that is starting it earlier.

"We understand that this needs to be managed and they've done a lot of work looking into it. We're really pleased with what they are doing and we want to recognise that they are really trying hard to ensure they cause minimum disruption to the town.

"They value Burton, it is part of the county and they want to ensure it retains its prosperity."

Barry Martin, the head of campaign group The Friends of the Burton Trent Bridge has campaigned for improvements to be made on the bridge and has welcomed the announcement of the work.

He said: "It should be okay, we should have some nice weather and hopefully they can really get on with it.

"It really is a terrible state, with the potholes becoming like craters, you can't miss them.

"All round good news, the weather should be okay and it will look splendid. It’s been here for thousands of years, it has all sorts of fantastic history."

The work was originally planned to begin at the start of the New Year, but was postponed amid anger from businesses hard hit by the closure of St Peter's Bridge last year.

Burton Bridge had been due to close immediately after the reopening of St Peter's Bridge. However, following a backlash from businesses as shoppers gave the town a wide berth during the weeks it was completely closed for essential repairs, the work was delayed until June.

The announcement of the date of the closure sparked much discussion among Burton Mail readers keen to have their say on the matter.

Mike Taylor said: "Unfortunately we can't have a rainbow (repaired bridge) without rain (bridge repair works) I'm not looking forward to it, but the end result should outweigh the lengthy inconvenience."

Jean Fletcher mirrored Mr Taylor's thoughts: "Great news it's to be sorted. But the council did say during the summer holidays. I'm personally not bothered when as long as it’s done."

Lisa Steward said: "It's a good thing the bridge is being repaired surely!"

And Ray Tipping added: "I think it has been well thought through. Could have been a lot worse."

One reader, Richard Elder saw the funny side and suggested that concentration should be placed elsewhere: "Why don't the council concentrate on getting KFC back open instead? We don't need a bridge, but we need KFC."

St Peter's Bridge closes in 2017

St Peter's Bridge closed on Tuesday, August 29, while urgent repair work was completed to replace rusted bearings.

The work was needed to ensure that a weight restriction did not have to be imposed, which would have stopped heavy goods vehicles using it.

Work involved bearing replacement enabling large HGVs and buses to continue to access the town by crossing the bridge in the future. Waterproofing and resurfacing also took place.

The repairs of the bridge were due to be completed by the end of November, but it was finished three weeks early and the road was re-opened on Friday, November 10.

At the time, a spokesman from Staffordshire County Council said that the project team had worked hard to bring the reopening forward.

The repairs were part of a £6.1 million project to refurbish both St Peter’s Bridge and Burton Bridge, the main two gateways for the town.

The closures caused traffic jams and mayhem for motorists and traders, with many claiming that shoppers were staying away to avoid tailbacks.