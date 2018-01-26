The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kind-hearted BT workers are set to re-create the magic of the Olympic torch relay for Sport Relief.

Burton-based staff are in training for a gruelling 2,100-mile, 52-day relay from Aberdeen to BT's HQ in London.

The Sport Relief torch will be passed between colleagues from the telecoms firm around the UK.

But the fitness fanatics will not just be running - they will carry the torch while cycling, kayaking, three-legged racing, horse-riding, ice-skating and bouncing on space hoppers.

Sport Relief mascot Claire the bear will join the fund-raisers to keep their spirits up.

Paul Evans, regional director for BT Local Business, said: "It's going to be tough, but we're all really up for it.

"Everyone is coming up with innovative, fun and physically challenging ways to transport the torch as well as other ways to raise money for Sport Relief."

The first of the 1,000 BT employees taking part, who hope to raise £20,000 for the annual charity campaign, set off from Scotland on Wednesday, January 10.

If all goes according to plan, fund-raiser Keith Doyle will take the torch through Burton and Barton on his bike on Monday, January 29.

Burton-based employee Scott Towns will be supporting him in a vehicle close by.

The other 18 employees at BT's Barton office, in Bar Lane, will join recreate the journey on exercise bikes.

While the serious - and some not so serious - sports enthusiasts will be boosting Sport Relief's coffers by taking part in the torch relay, others will be raising funds in a variety of funny and sporty ways from the comfort of their offices.

Activities include a sports-themed fancy dress and leg waxing, as well as clocking up as many miles as possible on static bikes.

A Sports Relief spokesman said: "Sport Relief, running from March 17 to March 23, is a British charity event run by Comic Relief, in association with BBC Sport, which aims to brings together the worlds of sport and entertainment to raise money to help vulnerable people in both the UK and the world's poorest countries."

The torch relay finishes in London on Friday, March 2. Donations can be made online at https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/carolynmitchell2.