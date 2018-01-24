Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton businessman was so moved by the Burton Mail's Feed Our Families campaign he decided to get his own team involved - along with his customers.

Burton-based branch manager at Wolseley Plumb Centre, Wayne Vickers saw the good work undertaken by the campaign and spoke to colleagues about organising donations for rough sleepers in Burton.

He said: "I saw the campaign and was keen to help and asked our customers to donate food and money so we would buy sleeping bags for the night shelter. Everyone donated generously raising £250 worth of food and £400 for sleeping bags."

(Image: Yasmin Gunston)

The money raised by the business in Hawkins Lane will pay for 20 sleeping bags for rough sleepers in the area.

Paul Laffey, chief executive of Burton YMCA, said: "A huge thank-you to Wayne Vickers and Roy Burton from Wolseley in Burton for donating food and sleeping bags to the YMCA.

"It was a great pleasure to go along to their centre and thank them personally for their fantastic fund-raising efforts.

"It's local businesses like this that make a huge difference to vulnerable people by inspiring their customers and staff to give to help others. Everyone at Burton YMCA is proud of Wolseley's contributions."

Wayne is also hoping that he can assemble a Wolseley Plumb Centre team for this year's sleep-out, organised by the YMCA.

(Image: Yasmin Gunston)

Last year's sleep-out saw more people than ever brave the cold to spend a night sleeping in the tunnels at the Pirelli Stadium. A record-breaking 188 people turned out last November to tackle the challenge, with 11 of those opting for the 'extreme' version, sleeping in the graveyard at St Modwen's Church.

In total, £31,000 was raised by volunteers who gave up their beds for the night, which will be used to support the work carried out by the Burton YMCA, including housing services, outreach, a food bank, mediation and counselling.