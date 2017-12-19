Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton business has made a generous donation to the less fortunate in the town after taking part in the Salvation Army’s Christmas Food Parcels campaign.

TSC Signs Ltd, based in Hillfield Lane, Stretton, decided to donate food items to the cause instead of sending out Christmas cards to their customers.

Staff members proudly presented more than 30 boxes of items to Paul Ellis of The Salvation Army for its food bank which helps hundreds of families in the community every year.

Ruth Hulme, director of TSC Signs Ltd, said the company "holds great admiration for the work performed by the charity" and was delighted to hand over four trolleys' worth of food items, - approximately 600 items in total - to help make a difference to people in need.

She said: "At TSC Signs we actively seek to give back to our local community as we understand the hardships that can arise over the festive period. We are proud to make our donation to a very worthy cause and to do our bit to help families in need."