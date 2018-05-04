Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traders fed up with inconsiderate parking by people who then leave their cars all day have launched a petition.

They want to see parking restrictions with a limit of an hour to deter people who leave their cars outside businesses all day, they say.

Traders including Ismail Sharif, have been left unhappy and struggling due to the lack of parking in Uxbridge Street and Dale Street, they say.

They believe shoppers and staff heading for the town centre have been parking in the streets all day because it is free.

The 43-year-old said the problem, which has been going on for the last few years, is causing concerns over safety of nearby schoolchildren being dropped off by their parents, as well as damaging custom and he had "no choice but to take action".

Parents dropping children off are now struggling to park, he said.

Mr Sharif, who has owned Bubbles Launderette in Uxbridge Street for the past 11 years, said: "Every morning people are coming and leaving their cars here from 7am.

"Business was booming originally because there was a car park across the road but then the council sold it to a nearby school and we have been struggling ever since.

"We have noticed that people that work in the town leave their cars there all day and a lot of businesses have been suffering as a result because customers can’t pull up and come in. It has really killed off trade in the area and it is a joke - we are trying to run a business."

Mr Sharif, who lives on Shobnall Street, spearheaded the petition in the hope of getting a one-hour parking zone introduced on the streets, which he feels is reasonable solution.

He said: "It has been going on for a few years so I felt like I had no choice but to do something. We are losing so much money and it is just not fair. I am worried about my business and this cannot go on.

"As well as the impact on trade I am seriously concerned about the safety of residents, especially schoolchildren who use the road.

"I have seen children nearly knocked over and at the moment some parents pull up everywhere. The last thing anyone wants is for someone to get hurt so I think a change to parking restrictions will alleviate some of the problems down here."

Mr Sharif said he has been pleased with the response to the petition, which has gathered more than 1,000 signatures in a month.

He said: "I know that residents and business owners have made complaints in the past but we don’t seem to have got anywhere so I designed and printed the petitions and set out to get as much support as possible.

"It is something that will benefit the whole community and we have had a good response from customers and parents that use the school. There are also seven or eight owners of businesses at the lower end of Uxbridge Street who are all involved.

"I think that more than 1,000 signatures is a great achievement in four weeks and if it will help parents safely drop off their children in the morning and bring back business for those who work hard then it has all been worthwhile.

"When we feel we have got enough support we plan to present the petition to the Burton MP and hopefully we can get the result we want."

Jon and Sarah Salisbury, directors of Foreign Autoparts Ltd in Uxbridge Street, said his customers are being forced to park further along the road where there are double yellow lines and some have received parking fines.

Jon, who has worked on the street for 29 years, said: "On a recent occasion one member of our staff was issued with a ticket while obtaining access to park their own vehicle in our off street parking.

"On Uxbridge Street we have a good community spirit and hope that our independence will not turn into empty shop fronts.

"We just need the support and help to encourage all business to continue in this thriving area."

Helen Fisher, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said: "Working with the local community and county Councillor Syed Hussain, a number of changes to parking were introduced on the street last year. These provided more on street parking and helped to improve safety at the junctions.

"Our highways team will be meeting with Councillor Hussain in the near future to review the situation and to see if any additional changes are needed. We will of course consider any petition that is presented to us."