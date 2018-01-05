Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton project to give the town's homeless a fresh start for the New Year has been hailed a 'fantastic' initiative after businesses joined forces to support people in need.

Around 75 people flocked to Princess Street training education and enterprise centre in the town for a 'Feed the Homeless' event on Monday, January 1.

People in need were treated to free haircuts, a three-course meal and expert health and recruitment advice, aiming to help them turn their lives around.

The event was organised by community group Humanity Unites, a group of individuals from Burton aiming to help support and identify people on the breadline and people living on the streets.

Trained barbers from Darren Barbers gave people a fresh trim, while medical professionals were on hand to offer health advice and point people where to go to receive further and more in-depth advice.

Dr Faaiza Asma, from the Royal Derby Hospital, spent the afternoon discussing general health issues and giving advice.

She said: "I'm a hospital doctor, so there are some limitations of what I can and can't do, obviously I can't prescribe for anyone today unfortunately and I was thinking about diagnosing or doing blood pressures, but then I would have to act on that, so mostly we are focusing on wellbeing.

"Their mental health, their physical health, talking about networks for them and that's really what the day is about.

"I think it should be about networking amongst themselves so they can have a chat, then for example is there is any drug users, heroin addicts, they can be made aware of things like methadone programmes at pharmacies.

"We can also encourage them to join a GP and it is really just all basic stuff that we all know, but because their means of communication or resources are limited, so they might not know simple things like quitting smoking, having so many meals a day and keeping hydrated."

Food was provided, free of charge, by Monmos Peri Peri Grill, of Borough Road, Burton, who gave out free portions of spicy chicken, chips and rice, while dessert came courtesy of Sweet Retreat, on Derby Street, Burton.

Ethero Strategic Staffing, a recruitment firm, also sent representatives along to provide advice and tips on employment, financial support and where access can be gained to computers, emails and interview-appropriate clothing.

Owen Robinson, from Ethero said people in need were offered as much employment advice as possible.

Mr Robinson said: "We're supporting anybody with employment guidance, we supply temporary and permanent work so we're trying to give these people a track back into employment in some shape or form. We'll be inviting them into the office, giving them advice on how to speak and handle interviews.

"If they need CV-writing or if they're looking for permanent jobs, we will help them with that, we will support with any equipment they may need for jobs and personal protective equipment like safety boots, high visibility vests and other things like that.

"It's literally just finding out where people are and giving them a track back into getting paid employment, to hopefully get them off the street."

On New Year's Day, a large hall in the training centre was transformed into a festive picture, with two long tables set out with dining place mats and crackers.

Along the wall, there were more tables with clothing in all shapes and sizes free to anyone who needed them, all of which had been donated to the group.

Also, piles of brand new blankets, hats, gloves and scarves which were purchased with donated cash of £500 were handed out, with enough for roughly 100 people.

One of the organisers for the day and chairman of Humanity Unites, May Arthur said that despite the charity group only first being put together one month ago, it had been encouraging to see so many people work well together.

She said: "This really is a good group, and we haven't been going long, all sorts of people are helping out now, all come from all over the place. But we have all come together and have a laugh and all get on well.

"I know they've done this before the last couple of years, but now there's the doctor, and the job advice, which are both really important.

"So much work went into this, around a fortnight of organising, we did a lot of the arranging online together so we could organise what we needed to sort."

How to give to Humanity Unites

As an organisation established just one month ago, Humanity Unites is appealing for donations of clothing that are no longer needed.

The group have a storage unit based in Swadlincote that is used as a hub to distribute clothing to appeals like the night shelter, run by the YMCA in Burton throughout the winter.

May Arthur, the chairman of Humanity Unites is the first point of call for the group for people wanting to donate clothing.

She said: "Best thing for people to do if they want to help or donate, just to ring my number. We need nice and warm men’s and women’s clothes - any clothing really. We will use as much as we get, then anything else will go to the Love Inspired Foundation, making sure everything will be used."

The Love Inspired Foundation is a crisis prevention service initially set up by Burton woman Monica Dunbar to help families struggling to buy school uniforms, but has now diversified to offer half-term activities and free lunches and food.

Anybody who has some clothing they wish to donate to Humanity Unites is being encouraged to contact May Arthur on 01283 542656.