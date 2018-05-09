Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Owners of a popular Burton café are looking to sell the business due to health issues and being hit hard by last year's closure of St Peter's Bridge in the town.

The lease at Café B, in High Street, is on the market on the website, RightMove at £69,995.

Owners and married couple, Gareth and Marianne Jones, both aged 53, say they are looking to pastures new, but with a heavy heart having run the cafe for three years.

Mr Jones told the Burton Mail that a mixture of his wife's health issues and a fall in business during the summer of 2017 when St Peter's Bridge closed in Burton for just under 11 weeks have prompted the decision.

St Peter's Bridge is one of the two main routes leading into the town across the River Trent and closed on August 29, last year.

It caused major traffic issues and led to shoppers staying away from Burton to avoid the tailbacks. It caused issues for many businesses in town which saw a slum in trade.

The bridge reopened in November three weeks ahead of schedule.

Mr Jones, who worked as a self-employed painter before taking the helm at the café said: "We're leaving because of private reasons. My wife's had a few health issues, and it can be really hard work.

"We also took quite a hit when the bridge closed, so we decided now was a good time to put it on the market.

"We've been here three years this September. It has been our first venture into hospitality. I was a self-employed painter before.

"It has been fantastic, met so many lovely people. It still amazes me to this day that we get people coming in, who're just shopping and want to pop in."

The owner said he has loved every minute of being in charge of the café, despite there being stressful times.

Regular psychic nights would be held at the café throughout the couple's time in charge. They led to the cafe staying opne later, with psychic readings on offer.

It was on one of these nights that Mr Jones says saw one of his funniest memories from his time at Café B.

He said: "We've held a number of psychic nights. I remember once we had a slightly 'under the influence' chap barge in, thinking he was going from one pub to another.

"He asked us for a pint, but we only sell tea and coffee. The closest thing we had to a spirit for him was the psychic."

Mr Jones, who is originally from Birmingham but now lives in Woodville, insisted that he is hoping to stay in the trade by taking an 'easier route' by working for someone else, rather than own another café himself.

He also hopes the future for Café B is bright, and that 'someone can come in, with fresh ideas and carry on the name with pride'.