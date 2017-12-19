Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new car park with 199 spaces has stood empty in Burton for months - but it is now finally set to open.

Estate agent Rushton Hickman, which is leasing the spaces in Wetmore Road opposite the former Wetmore Whistle pub, said it is now finalising details with companies set to take on licences so they can use the spaces.

The car park will be used by staff working at The Maltsters Business Park opposite and at surrounding firms in line with plans to add more units to the site. There are also proposals for 182 apartments at the nearby former brewery building The Maltings.

Paul Rushton of Rushton Hickman said: "The car park is purpose-made to create additional car parking as required for offices at The Maltsters.

"People at The Maltsters know there are spaces and will be moving to this site once we have access to the gate.

"It will also be offered to local businesses outside The Maltsters. There are five or six businesses now finalising their licences."

The car parking spaces are to be let on licence in a rolling three-month break option for the numerous industrial, business and office developments at a cost of £375 per year plus VAT, with a discount for multiple spaces.

Permission to convert an empty two-acre brownfield plot into a car park was granted by East Staffordshire Borough Council in 2015.

In a report to the council submitted at the time, Anthony Rice, on behalf of the agent Urban Designs, said the car park was intended for use by tenants of The Maltsters development as there was a need to provide additional parking to the site.

He said it was also intended to convert further former brewery maltings buildings on the site, adding ‘and as such the provision of additional off-site parking will facilitate this future redevelopment’.

There was a concern that the site may be under threat of flooding due to its proximity to the River Trent, but a flood risk report conducted giving details of drainage plans was found to show no issues.

The Maltsters is currently used by permit holders only, along with customers of the buildings. It is not a pay and display car park.

Wetmore Maltsters comprises industrial and warehouse space.

The development adjoins The Maltings, a refurbished three-storey brewery maltings building, and is currently home to a range of businesses.

Its biggest tenant is currently East Staffordshire Borough Council, which moved its staff from Burton Town Hall to the site in 2010 but is in the process of returning.