Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has allegedly been using a stolen identity to take out mobile phone contracts at Carphone Warehouse stores in Burton and Derby.

Now Derbyshire police have issued a CCTV image of a man officers want to speak to in connection with the incidents.

The above image was captured on Wednesday, March 28, 2017, in the Derby branch of the phone dealership in Ashbourne Road.

Two mobile phone deals were taken out at the Derby store using the identity of a 31-year-old man from Kilburn.

Police say that the alleged victim's personal information was also used to open other contracts in stores across Burton and Derby.

(Image: Derbyshire Police)

Detectives are urging anyone who may recognise the man or has any further information to contact PC Danielle Jewitt on non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 17000145594.

Information can also be given on the Contact Us section of Derbyshire Police's website .

Alternatively, information can be passed over anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.