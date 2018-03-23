Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Communities across Burton gathered to celebrate Commonwealth Day with a symbolic flag-raising ceremony outside Burton Town Hall.

The event was held on Monday, March 12, when people in Commonwealth countries across the globe in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe gathered to observe the occasion.

Closer to home, the Mayor of East Staffordshire Councillor Simon Gaskin joined other Lord Mayors and Mayors, Lord Provosts, town and parish councillors, plus representatives from local authorities and local communities for the flying of the flag outside the town hall.

The Fly a Flag for the Commonwealth initiative caught the imagination of thousands of participants from all walks of life, inspiring them to join with others throughout the Commonwealth, which comprises 53 countries across continents with a combined population of 2.3 billion, almost a third of the world's population.

Councillor Gaskin said: "As Mayor of East Staffordshire Borough Council I’m proud that I can play my small part in flying the flag for the Commonwealth and I would like to thank those who joined me on Monday. It’s a great way to remind ourselves of our fellow citizens across the Commonwealth."

What is Commonwealth Day?

It was formerly known as Empire Day and prior to the death of Queen Victoria in 1901 celebrated the birthday of the queen. It was later extended throughout the countries of the Commonwealth,from Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean to the Americas, the Pacific and Europe.

Empire Day was a "symbol of that unity of feeling...to those ideals of freedom, justice, and tolerance for which the British Empire (stood) throughout the world."

In 1958, Prime Minister Harold Macmillan announced the renaming of Empire Day as Commonwealth Day.

The Commonwealth and Britain share history, cultural links, common legal systems and business practices.