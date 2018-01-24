Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton charity for the elderly has received a welcome New Year boost with a £2,080 grant from a community scheme.

Age UK Burton, which helps the elderly with advice on health and wellbeing, was awarded the cash donation from the Tesco Bags of Help grant scheme, which sees millions of shoppers vote for where money is handed out.

The welcome funding went towards a lunch club Christmas Party for the elderly to enjoy along with the charity’s volunteers.

The event, held at Burton Town Hall last month, saw the elderly joining in the festive fun to the delight of interim chief officer Jane Ingram who said the cash boost had provided guests with food, entertainment and gifts.

Entertainment was provided by The Breakaway Singers while Burton Albion Football Club mascot Billy Brewer also went along to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.

The Mayor and Mayoress of East Staffordshire Simon and Jane Gaskin accompanied guest of honour Gwen Foster who is responsible for the setting up of the Lunch Club 30 years ago that now caters to 150 people every week, providing the elderly with a home cooked meal, and a place to enjoy social activities together.

Alec Brown, Tesco’s head of community, said: "Bags of Help has been a fantastic success and we have been overwhelmed by the response from customers. It is such a special scheme because it is local people who decide how the money will be spent in their community. We can’t wait to see the projects come to life."

Voting ran in stores throughout September and October with customers choosing which local project would receive the top award, using a token given to them at the checkout.

Tesco customers get the chance to vote for three different groups every time they shop. Every other month, when votes are collected, three groups in each of Tesco’s regions are awarded funding.

Groundwork’s national chief executive, Graham Duxbury, said: "Bags of Help continues to enable local communities up and down the UK to improve the local spaces and places that matter to them.

"The diversity of projects that are being funded shows that local communities have a passion to create something great in their area. We are pleased to be able to be a part of the journey and provide support and encouragement to help local communities thrive."

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to boost local projects which bring benefits to communities. Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online. To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp .