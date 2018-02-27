Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton charity boss says the "deeply alarming" rise in homelessness is just the tip of the iceberg of a national crisis plaguing UK streets.

Paul Laffey, chief executive of Burton YMCA, spoke out after it was revealed that more people are currently sleeping rough on the streets of England than at any point this decade, with numbers rocketing 73 per cent since 2014.

Mr Laffey said he was not surprised by shock figures revealing there were around 4,751 rough sleepers on a single night in autumn 2017 - but he hopes they will act as a "wake-up call" for the government.

According to data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, the steep rise from the year before marks a 15 per cent increase from 2016 to the highest point since comparable records began in 2010. In autumn 2014 the figure was nearly three-quarters lower, at 2,744, prompting homelessness charities to condemn the trend as a "catastrophe."

Mr Laffey said people were so worried by the growing numbers of homeless people they had joined forces to provide a night shelter.

He said: "It is deeply alarming to hear of the dramatic rise in homelessness. The official numbers are just the tip of the iceberg because any official homeless count will not consider anyone 'sofa-surfing' or moving between locations with no official address.

"We are very fortunate to have 71 units of YMCA accommodation here in East Staffordshire for people that have been homeless and these units are constantly full.

"We were so worried by the rising trends in homelessness that with the local churches, businesses and funding from consolidated charity we opened a night shelter.

"We didn’t want people to die on the streets during cold weather. The shelter has been operating since December 2, and we have already supported 40 people in crisis. We couldn’t do what we do without the support of our amazing staff and volunteers. I am just grateful with community support we can do something practical."

Mr Laffey said he was not surprised by the stark rise.

He said: "In my role as Board Member of National Council of YMCA I talk with a lot of leaders across the nation. The all say the same, 'the sector needs proper long-term investment, not putting a sticking plaster on a gaping wound.'

"We hope at some point these shocking figures will be the wake-up call government needs to realise that rough sleeping is a national crisis. It can no longer ignore that we urgently need practical support and long-term investment to end it."

Meanwhile, Heather Wheeler, MP for South Derbyshire and Minister for Housing and Homelessness, said money would be invested to break the "homelessness cycle."

She said: "I was very concerned to see that the numbers of rough sleepers in East Staffordshire have risen in the past year. No-one should ever have to sleep rough.

"That is why this government is committed to halving rough sleeping by 2022 and eliminating it altogether by 2027.

"To break the homelessness cycle once and for all, we are providing over £1 billion of funding, supporting rough sleepers with the most complex needs through a new Housing First approach and bringing in the most ambitious legislation in decades that will mean people get the support they need earlier.

"In addition a new cross-Government taskforce supported by a panel of experts will drive forward a new strategy that will make life on the streets a thing of the past.

"This is something that as the new Minister for Housing and Homelessness I have been asked to tackle on a national basis and as I have always had a good relationship with YMCA Burton I will be talking to them to let them know of progress in other areas around the country and share best practice to improve matters here."

Chief executive of the charity Crisis, Jon Sparkes, said: "It is truly a catastrophe that in a country as prosperous as this, more and more people are finding themselves forced to sleep in dangerous and freezing conditions, when we have evidence to show how the situation could be turned around.

"While we warmly welcome the Government's pledges to tackle rough sleeping, including a Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Taskforce, now that we know the solutions to end rough sleeping for good we're calling on the Government to take swift action to tackle the problem and fix it once and for all."