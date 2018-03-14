Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton charity boss says early identification of people at risk of homelessness is "critical" - as Government-backed reforms are introduced to ease the UK's rough sleepers crisis.

Paul Laffey, chief executive of Burton YMCA, welcomed the new plans to curb homelessness - but warned they could create more pressure on services as the number of people sleeping rough continues to soar.

Heather Wheeler, MP for South Derbyshire and Minister for Homelessness, has announced reforms which will see prisons, probation services, Jobcentres and NHS Trusts given a duty to help those at risk of becoming homeless and refer them to a housing authority, for the first time.

New guidance which has been published ahead of the Homelessness Reduction Act states that councils will now be required to provide advice and information to meet the needs of at risk groups. including care leavers, people leaving prison, former armed forces personnel, survivors of domestic abuse and people suffering from a mental illness.

The new duties will also see local authorities work with those who are already homeless for 56 days to help secure accommodation.

Mrs Wheeler said: "Everyone should have a home to call their own and we have put in place strong protections to guard families and individuals against the threat of homelessness.

"Our reforms – putting prevention at the heart of everything we do – are designed for lasting change and to back this up we are investing almost £1billon over the next four years to break the homelessness cycle once and for all."

The Government has backed the new act with £72.7m of funding to help councils to deliver change. In time, it is expected that the increased preventative work brought about by the Act will lead to substantial savings for councils.

Mr Laffey said that while the move would undoubtedly put extra pressures on charities like the YMCA, "The reality is that with rough sleeping figures increasing year-on-year something has to be done."

"One of the critical factors in ending homelessness is through early identification of individuals who might be at risk of becoming homeless. Often YMCA Burton will only get to help once the person has reached crisis point.

"The decision by the Government to ensure that prisons, jobcentres, NHS trusts and other organisations that work with people in difficulty are referred to homelessness services is positive. If we reach people in time, with the right support and guidance it can lead to them staying off the streets and keeping them safe.

"Naturally this might create more pressure on services like YMCAs, but the reality is that with rough sleeping figures increasing year-on-year something has to be done.

"However, simply referring more individuals at risk is not enough and we need to see investment from government to housing providers like ourselves. This investment isn't just to ensure that there are actually places for these individuals when they need them, but also so that we can intervene before their situation worsens."

The confirmation of which public bodies have a duty to refer is part of a wider package of regulations made ahead of the roll-out of the Homelessness Reduction Act in April.