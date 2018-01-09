Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton charity which has been helping the needy for more than 300 years handed over a record-breaking total of more than £735,000 to good causes in 2017.

The Consolidated Charity of Burton awards a wide variety of grants every year and demand for its support has never been greater - with trustees responding by handing out more cash than ever before.

The largest slice of the money awarded in the last 12 months came from a special emergency fund opened up for organisations which have suffered funding cuts, to help buy them breathing space to build a sustainable future.

A total of £431,744 was awarded from this fund.

The charity also awards Relief in Need grants to vulnerable people who find themselves unable to afford basics such as cookers, fridges or school uniforms. A total of £59,052 was awarded in this area.

Another £50,100 was handed out in educational bursaries to give a helping hand to young people with their studies.

More than £190,000 was awarded to charities, organisations and groups who helped make a difference to the community in Burton.

The charity revealed that the final total handed out in 2017 was £735,546.

Consolidated Charity chairman Ben Robinson said: "These are difficult times for both individuals and organisations and we were delighted that the charity was able to help not just through our traditional grant awards but also by the establishment of our emergency fund, which we know made a significant difference to a number of very important organisations in the town.

"The charity works hard to generate revenue so that we can distribute it where it has the biggest impact and we look forward to carrying on that work in 2018."

About Burton Consolidated Charity

The Consolidated Charity is an endowed charity which aims to benefit the residents of Burton by providing almshouse accommodation and by making charitable grants to individuals in need and to organisations which serve the community.



It is thought that the charity dates back to the 16th century, to the time of the dissolution of Burton Abbey and the craft guilds. However, the first recorded reference appeared in 1709 when there was an inquiry into the condition and administration of the Town Lands charities which were later to be amalgamated into the Consolidated Charity.



Among the early benefactors were William Finney, Abbot Beyne School, Lady Paulet, Ellen Parker, Richard Allsopp, Francis Astle, Richard Bowle, Mrs Almond, Mr Robinson, and Elizabeth (Beth) Johnson. Over the centuries the charity has gradually accumulated a number of town properties, workhouses, almshouses and financial bequests from a wide variety of sources.



It is run by a group of volunteer trustees. Anyone wishing to apply for a grant or to find out more about the charity should visit www.consolidatedcharityburton.org.uk.