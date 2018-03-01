Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton charity set up to give youngsters who have had a "tough lot in life" a second chance, has told how Alpacas, mentors and a "little bit of faith" has turned young lives around.

The Eagles Nest project, which is based at the Burton Albion Community hub in Grange Street was set up in March 2014 by Jan Appleton, 42, a former assistant headteacher, who said she could see a need for additional support for many young people in her day to day life.

After falling out of love with mainstream education, Jan decided to follow her dream and set up Eagles Nest, to help youngsters in the town.

Jan, of Stapenhill, said: "I guess I always had a bit of a heart for young people that were struggling to engage and I wanted to invest a bit more heavily to help them turn their lives around and reach their potential and I wanted to support schools in helping these people so I left my full time post to start up the charity.

"I believe in mainstream education and that is where I came from but my frustration was that I could see some people just needed a bit more support and since I started running this project I have seen first-hand that difference that intensive support and time can make.

"While my passion is for young people, I felt like the need was there but I wasn't sure if other people would recognise that and financially starting from nothing was really hard.

"I still remember getting our first ever grant from Tesco which was £500 and I can remember thinking that is amazing. We have just grown rapidly from there."

Jan, who is also a foster carer, helps people from across Staffordshire aged between 11 and 18 and said there is an "endless list of backgrounds of people" that use the service.

She said: "The way it works is that schools will identify young people who are at risk of social isolation or perhaps are struggling at school it can be those who refuse school, or others may suffer anxiety, or maybe it is someone with a tough lot in life who cannot deal with their emotions or behaviour very well. We incorporate a trusted adult in that person’s life and we get great results.

"We work with amazing people that are really bright but circumstance just gets in the way."

The charity's alternative methods has seen youngsters regain a love for education and learn to engage with others in a variety of activities.

Jan said: "The aim is for the young people to gain qualifications and get up to date with their education and the way we do that is with alternative provision which we deliberately make more fun.

"We have had great success with our Alpaca farm project which sees the clients work on an Alpaca farm one day a week for seven weeks and they come out of it with an animal care qualification. I once took an Alpaca for a walk in my own time and enjoyed it so I thought it would be a great addition to the programme. We also have a spa day project which is specifically for girls and a gardening project as well as cooking and ninjitsu.

"As a teacher I used to specialise in technology so I am very comfortable in areas such as textiles and food. It is important to me that we are creative in what we do and that is how we get the best out of the clients."

Eagle’s Nest also boasts a mentoring project which sees 17 trained community volunteers commit to spending an hour a week with a young person for a year. The volunteer is matched to a client with the same gender and they catch up over shared interests, whether it is taking part in crafts activities, walking dogs or baking cakes.

The scheme has proved a lifeline for one youngster, who was referred to the project by his school after struggles with fellow students.

The 14-year-old, who lives in Anglesey, now uses the service 10 hours a week including the Alpaca farm project and maths and English tuition.

He said: "I got kicked out of secondary school when I was 12. I hated school and wasn’t getting on with other students; I just wanted to be alone.

"I can’t express how fantastic Eagles Nest is and what they do here. I has been really helpful and my education has improved and I have made some great friends. It has helped me get back on track."

Jan added: "He has been coming since June and has really turned his life around. He was struggling with school and learning in a language that wasn’t his own which added extra pressures but he has really thrived since joining us.

"He turns up early and really values his education and recently took part in an arboretum project which has seen his pictures displayed there after winning a competition. He often says he wishes he didn’t leave school and I have heard him giving advice to others who are struggling at school. He has come a really long way."

The project which has gone from strength to strength now hopes to expand further with the help of a Crowdfund scheme run by Staffordshire County Council.

The fund-raising method sees organisations apply to use the platform to raise cash while the council matches the bid with a cash donation, which varies.

Jan, who also conducts home visits as part of her role, said: "The service offers a lot and to continue what we are doing we need to bring in quality people who have the right attitude and the right approach.

"The Crowdfund bid is for someone to join our team but at the moment the target feels really overwhelming. The cash would allow us to work with another four young people each week which could make a massive difference to some peoples' lives.

"It would be great to know that the community is behind us and we are asking them to help in any way they can so that we can continue to help those in need within the community."

Gill Heath, cabinet member for communities at Staffordshire County Council, said the Eagle's Nest is a great example of how Crowdfund Staffordshire and the council's Children and Families Fund is supporting community groups to make a difference in their local communities.

She said: "Eagle's Nest is a really innovative project working with young people who have been excluded from school, helping them to get their lives back on track. It is great that they are using Crowdfund Staffordshire to help them raise additional funding which will allow them to help even more young people this year. We are keen to let other community and voluntary organisations know about the opportunity, so I would definitely urge groups to raise funding this way."

Gill added: "Crowdfund Staffordshire allows local groups to showcase their project to the thousands of people who regularly donate to good causes online. The platform also includes free advice, coaching, webinars and workshops to help make sure their fundraising campaign is a success. And, for projects that help children and families directly we have a £50k fund which will match fund some projects up to £5K if they get support from the community."

This project will only be funded if at least £9,025 is pledged by 7.16pm on April 1, 2018.

People can support the Eagle's Nest project at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/eagles-nest-project